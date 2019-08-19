Lifestyle

SNAPS| Serving sauce and love: celebs on holiday

19 August 2019 - 12:34 By Jessica Levitt
Serving curves and goals, Amanda is all smiles while on holiday.
Serving curves and goals, Amanda is all smiles while on holiday.
Image: Instagram/Amanda du Pont

Move over erratic South African weather, our celebs have been treating themselves to swanky holidays ahead of summer.

From Unathi Nkayi to Ann Malinga and Somizi, these guys have been giving us reasons to hit the gym and save our coins.

We know Insta life isn't real life, but if pics could tell a story, we'd want this to be ours.

Ann Malinga

Ann jetted off with some girlfriends to an exotic location. Trading in Jozi weather for palm trees and white beaches, Ann has showed off her beach body.

Ann Malinga served goals with her bikini body.
Ann Malinga served goals with her bikini body.
Image: Instagram/Ann Malinga

Unathi Nkayi

Unathi's body transformation continues to be an inspiration. Even though she said she was working hard on body goals and would do a reveal later in the year, she gave fans a look at what her hard work has already achieved.

Somizi and Mohale

SomGaga and bae Mohale are living their best lives in Italy. With champopo flowing and whizzing around on a boat, this holiday has been getting tons of double clicks.

View this post on Instagram

Joyful joyful. Just the two of us 👬💑 🌈

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on

Amanda du Pont

The actress flaunted her curves after going on a loved-up holiday with her man. Posting pictures of the holiday, Amanda looked happier than ever.

View this post on Instagram

🏝Floating Breakfast 🍳 @cocobayresort

A post shared by Amanda du-Pont (@amandadupont) on

Most read

  1. The best & worst dressed celebs at the Miss SA 2019 pageant The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Cutting my hair wasn't a 'strategy' to win, says Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Pregnant? Avoid all traces of alcohol - even 'non-alcoholic' drinks Health & Sex
  4. SOCIALS | SA designer celebrates two special moments at launch of her collab ... Lifestyle
  5. Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi's natural crown sparks a hair-raising debate The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Mbalula chats to passengers after taxi driver arrested for 'bribery'
High school teacher 'slaps pupils across the face'
X