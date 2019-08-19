SNAPS| Serving sauce and love: celebs on holiday

Move over erratic South African weather, our celebs have been treating themselves to swanky holidays ahead of summer.

From Unathi Nkayi to Ann Malinga and Somizi, these guys have been giving us reasons to hit the gym and save our coins.

We know Insta life isn't real life, but if pics could tell a story, we'd want this to be ours.

Ann Malinga

Ann jetted off with some girlfriends to an exotic location. Trading in Jozi weather for palm trees and white beaches, Ann has showed off her beach body.