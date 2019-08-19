SNAPS| Serving sauce and love: celebs on holiday
Move over erratic South African weather, our celebs have been treating themselves to swanky holidays ahead of summer.
From Unathi Nkayi to Ann Malinga and Somizi, these guys have been giving us reasons to hit the gym and save our coins.
We know Insta life isn't real life, but if pics could tell a story, we'd want this to be ours.
Ann Malinga
Ann jetted off with some girlfriends to an exotic location. Trading in Jozi weather for palm trees and white beaches, Ann has showed off her beach body.
Unathi Nkayi
Unathi's body transformation continues to be an inspiration. Even though she said she was working hard on body goals and would do a reveal later in the year, she gave fans a look at what her hard work has already achieved.
Somizi and Mohale
SomGaga and bae Mohale are living their best lives in Italy. With champopo flowing and whizzing around on a boat, this holiday has been getting tons of double clicks.
Amanda du Pont
The actress flaunted her curves after going on a loved-up holiday with her man. Posting pictures of the holiday, Amanda looked happier than ever.