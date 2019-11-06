Lady Zamar on speaking out: 'I said what I said and it is what I experienced'

Shortly after she found her name on the trends list, Zamar shared her version of events.

She told Daily Sun that she had healed and moved on a long time ago.

“I said what I said and it is what I experienced. I put it up on Twitter and there's nothing more to it. I'm not accusing anyone. I did not mean to hurt anyone or attack anyone's name. Otherwise, I appreciate the support I received.”

She added that she posted the tweets because a lot of women experienced abuse every day.

“Too many women have been victimised and I want them to understand it's not their fault. My purpose is to help young girls understand abuse and fight it head-on. I've been doing these motivational talks for longer than I've been a musician.”

Although his name wasn't mentioned, Sjava responded to the abuse and assault allegations that have been leveled against him, stating that he plans to pursue the matter legally.

Breaking his silence on Friday, Sjava took to social media to state that Zamar's abuse allegations were false and that he was pursuing the matter through legal channels.

“I am aware of the false allegations relating to abuse and assault contained in tweets by Yamikani Banda (Lady Zamar) on October 29 and the media articles based on those allegations. On the advice of my legal advisors, I am pursuing the matter through formal legal channels.”