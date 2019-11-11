Faith Nketsi causes a storm with new EP, 'Disrespectful'

She received a lot of hate and side-eyes from social media, but a few celebs stanned with Faith's new venture and DJ Maphorisa gave her his full support.

Maphorisa's support runs deep — he helped release the EP under his record label, Blaqboy Music.

It looks like Lord Porry, who's known for producing hits, believes in Faith and her talent.

However, some feel she needs a little more practice.

The dancer seems to be having a lot of “firsts” lately, among them becoming the first woman to have a reality show, Have Faith, on MTV Africa, which airs in 43 countries.

Here are some reactions: