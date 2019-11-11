TshisaLIVE

Faith Nketsi causes a storm with new EP, 'Disrespectful'

'Eish, I literally can’t even hear a thing she’s saying ... maybe there's still room for growth?!'

11 November 2019 - 14:00 By Masego Seemela
Fans are not crazy about Faith Nketsi's new EP, 'Disrespectful'.
Image: Via Instagram/Faith Nketsi

Faith Nketsi has surprised fans with a new seven-track EP, titled Disrespectful.

Faith, aka Twerk Queen, took Mzansi by surprise when she announced her interest in SA hip hop earlier this month.

On social media, she shared a video of herself rapping to a beat, surprising many with her flow and punchlines.

🔥 Should I go record this ? 🤔

She received a lot of hate and side-eyes from social media, but a few celebs stanned with Faith's new venture and DJ Maphorisa gave her his full support.

Maphorisa's support runs deep — he helped release the EP under his record label, Blaqboy Music.

It looks like Lord Porry, who's known for producing hits, believes in Faith and her talent.

However, some feel she needs a little more practice.

The dancer seems to be having a lot of “firsts” lately, among them becoming the first woman to have a reality show, Have Faith, on MTV Africa, which airs in 43 countries.

Here are some reactions:

