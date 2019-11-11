Faith Nketsi causes a storm with new EP, 'Disrespectful'
'Eish, I literally can’t even hear a thing she’s saying ... maybe there's still room for growth?!'
Faith Nketsi has surprised fans with a new seven-track EP, titled Disrespectful.
Faith, aka Twerk Queen, took Mzansi by surprise when she announced her interest in SA hip hop earlier this month.
On social media, she shared a video of herself rapping to a beat, surprising many with her flow and punchlines.
She received a lot of hate and side-eyes from social media, but a few celebs stanned with Faith's new venture and DJ Maphorisa gave her his full support.
Maphorisa's support runs deep — he helped release the EP under his record label, Blaqboy Music.
It looks like Lord Porry, who's known for producing hits, believes in Faith and her talent.
However, some feel she needs a little more practice.
The dancer seems to be having a lot of “firsts” lately, among them becoming the first woman to have a reality show, Have Faith, on MTV Africa, which airs in 43 countries.
Here are some reactions:
Don't forget to stream (The New Supreme Rap Queen) Faith Nketsi's EP Disrespectful. pic.twitter.com/DpEV1gZXvV— Pontsho (@_KelvinNyoni) November 8, 2019
To see that twitter people are bitter people. Those Trolling Faith Nketsi for her new EP haven’t even listened to one song. Ya’ll are hurt souls lol smh— Quiet Money (@real_killaBIZ) November 8, 2019
I'm out here looking for a positive comment about @_faith_nketsi 's Ep like...#FaithNketsi pic.twitter.com/0oGZoLrneJ— Edwin (@JuicyJengo) November 9, 2019
Esh I literally can’t even hear a thing she’s saying and I hate her rapping voice 😱🤭.. maybe there’s room for growth for her #FaithNketsi— Lady Shamil (@LadyShamil) November 9, 2019
Drop ur vodeo rapping her on Twitter before u can hit the studio bz we're still recovering from @_faith_nketsi EP pic.twitter.com/IB1KLAP49D— TUMELO🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@TUMELO89795023) November 9, 2019
#FaithNketsi Rapping..Maybe She Could Use A Ghost Writer Nyana But I Think Her Singing Is Not Bad At All pic.twitter.com/Eg5wKYC8vU— Echelon™ (@Lebo_Nitty) November 9, 2019
#FaithNketsi not bad at all. I hope she doesn't get discouraged by the negative comments, she can be one of the best female rappers in SA with patience and practice— Ureign Sport (@UreignSport) November 9, 2019
Honestly some people are meant to do certain things in life like for instance; Faith Nketsi should have stuck to whatever she was doing before some fool lied to her about ‘Rapping’ ! pic.twitter.com/FfuJoNj7k8— ActivistAgainstGenderBasedViolence.🇿🇦 (@parnarnar) November 8, 2019