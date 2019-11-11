WATCH | 'It's been a very rough year': Enhle Mbali confirms Black Coffee divorce
After months of speculation about their marriage, actress Enhle Mbali confirmed that she and DJ Nkosinathi “Black Coffee” Maphumulo are getting divorced.
Enhle took to Instagram on Sunday morning to confirm the split after Sunday World reported that details of the couple's divorce had been set out in a court application for a protection order against Black Coffee's mother and sister.
In a video, she said she had been approached by journalists asking about her relationship with Black Coffee and had always refused to comment.
However, after seeing the report she confirmed the split and asked for space to deal with the issues surrounding it.
“It has a been a long couple of years for me. In all that, all I ask for is silence. Not for me or for anyone else, but for my children. Everything I have done till this day is to protect my children.”
The star went on to say that she had always strived to be a supportive wife and partner.
“It has been a very, very, very rough year, but I still stand tall and proud. It is indeed a situation that no-one wants to see themselves in, but here we are,” she said.
“I stand today and fight,” she added.
TshisaLIVE's request for comment from Black Coffee and his team was unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article.
Reports of the couple's divorce first surfaced in July, when City Press said the pair were getting divorced because of Black Coffee’s alleged infidelities and “meddling family members”.
Enhle was mum on these claims and last month told Pearl Thusi, on Behind the Story, that she preferred to keep some things private.
“I think the public knows nothing and that's why I let the public throw their assumptions. I never confirmed or denied anything. Anything that I speak from my private life is from my own voice. Let them speculate until then. I have said nothing, Nathi has said nothing.”
After Enhle's video on Sunday, friends and fans flooded her social media page, wishing her strength and offering their support.
“Strength, love and grace to you beautiful one, you're an eternal beauty. Love you,” Bonnie Mbuli wrote.
“It’s never easy! I just remembered the days of young you and Nathi moving from one gig to another side by side. I believe people come into our lives to teach us something about ourselves. Once the lesson is learnt the universe naturally moves you to the next chapter. This may be very hard on the one who has not figured the lesson.
“Look after your health sweetheart. You need to be well for your children. You have a solid support structure and a loving mom. Use this period to come closer as a family. Nothing lasts forever this too shall definitely pass. May God be your guide and light. Sending you a warm tight hug wrapped with loads of hearty love,” Criselda Dudumashe wrote.
“Kuzodlula sthandwa, trust me it shall pass. You will look back one day and you won't even remember this moment. Sending you love and light,” Winnie Ntshaba wrote.
“I’m so sorry, Enhle. I’m so sorry. Wishing you well, my love. May God give you all the strength you need,” added Jessica Nkosi.
Sindi Dlathu, Thembi Seete and Nhlanhla Nciza all sent emoji showing their love and support for the star.