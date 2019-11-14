POLL | Are SA artists justified in refusing to share the stage with Nigeria's Burna Boy?

SA artists are not willing to share the stage with Nigerian rapper, Burna Boy, who is set to perform in Tshwane on November 14 in the Africans Unite concert.

The On the Low singer ruffled South Africans' feathers in September, when he said Nigerians were being killed during the xenophobic attacks.

Burna, who said he would not set foot in SA “till the government wakes the f** up”, has not issued an apology.