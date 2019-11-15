Analyst Jamie Mighti blasts AKA: If not for Burna Boy, you'd be over by now
It's nothing but drama galore in the Twitter streets, as South Africans debate whether Nigerian rapper Burna Boy is welcome to perform in the Africans Unite concert on November 24.
This comes after numerous tweets by SA rapper AKA calling on Burna Boy to apologise to South Africans for spreading falsehood about Nigerians being killed in September's spate of xenophobic attacks.
At the time Burna Boy said he would never perform in SA until the government “wakes the f**k up”.
Ek se ... @burnaboy all we want is an apology. We know 🇿🇦 is not perfect. But we took you in as our own before you reached these levels. You say you are an AFRICAN GIANT, prove it.— AKA (@akaworldwide) November 13, 2019
While his fans agreed that Burna must apologise, EFF leader Julius Malema appeared to embrace the Nigerian rapper, even without the apology.
He tweeted, in part, “looking forward to receiving and being entertained by my brother @BurnaBoy here at his home called SA”.
Political analyst Jamie Mighti, “The Rinser”, latched on to the tweet.
In his response to Malema, he accused AKA of being politically illiterate, even calling him “Mr Mascot of watermelons”.
Mr political illiterate, Mr mascot wama watermelon please come here.— The Rinser. (@MightiJamie) November 14, 2019
Mr @akaworldwide (who is not worldwide ) come and fetch your big juicy L.
Your L vovo. Your Derango 🤣
You Political illiterate 😂😂🤣😂🤣 woza. Exposed.
Go wear sneakers. https://t.co/SbXWRIVcxH
This was not the end of it, he also posted a video in which he said AKA owed his rap success to Burna Boy.
“If not for Burna Boy and his dominance, your career would be over by now. You were hot long ago during the Victory Lap in 2007 and then you fell, and you fell hard. That's why no-one was buying your albums, you were forcing people to bring albums. You couldn't fill up anything, you couldn't fill up a town hall.”
This one is for @akaworldwide , you don’t run South Africa. @burnaboy is welcome here.— The Rinser. (@MightiJamie) November 14, 2019
You tried to come for me because you are scared of @Julius_S_Malema , I will rinse you. pic.twitter.com/8nw3EFwPf8
Not one to let haters slide, AKA responded with his own clapback.
“How can someone with a bio like yours be so vapid. Scary stuff.”
How can someone with a bio like yours be so vapid. Scary stuff. https://t.co/MUWisiLolU— AKA (@akaworldwide) November 14, 2019