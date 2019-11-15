Analyst Jamie Mighti blasts AKA: If not for Burna Boy, you'd be over by now

It's nothing but drama galore in the Twitter streets, as South Africans debate whether Nigerian rapper Burna Boy is welcome to perform in the Africans Unite concert on November 24.

This comes after numerous tweets by SA rapper AKA calling on Burna Boy to apologise to South Africans for spreading falsehood about Nigerians being killed in September's spate of xenophobic attacks.

At the time Burna Boy said he would never perform in SA until the government “wakes the f**k up”.