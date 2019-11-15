TshisaLIVE

Analyst Jamie Mighti blasts AKA: If not for Burna Boy, you'd be over by now

15 November 2019 - 10:35 By Cebelihle Bhengu
AKA is being ripped into shreds by a tweep who says his career was elevated by Burna Boy.
Image: Instagram/ AKA

It's nothing but drama galore in the Twitter streets, as South Africans debate whether Nigerian rapper Burna Boy is welcome to perform in the Africans Unite concert on November 24.

This comes after numerous tweets by SA rapper AKA calling on Burna Boy to apologise to South Africans for spreading falsehood about Nigerians being killed in September's spate of xenophobic attacks.

At the time Burna Boy said he would never perform in SA until the government “wakes the f**k up”.

While his fans agreed that Burna must apologise, EFF leader Julius Malema appeared to embrace the Nigerian rapper, even without the apology.

He tweeted, in part, “looking forward to receiving and being entertained by my brother @BurnaBoy here at his home called SA”.

Political analyst Jamie Mighti, “The Rinser”, latched on to the tweet.

In his response to Malema, he accused AKA of being politically illiterate, even calling him “Mr Mascot of watermelons”.

This was not the end of it, he also posted a video in which he said AKA owed his rap success to Burna Boy.

“If not for Burna Boy and his dominance, your career would be over by now. You were hot long ago during the Victory Lap in 2007 and then you fell, and you fell hard. That's why no-one was buying your albums, you were forcing people to bring albums. You couldn't fill up anything, you couldn't fill up a town hall.”

Not one to let haters slide, AKA responded with his own clapback.

“How can someone with a bio like yours be so vapid. Scary stuff.”

