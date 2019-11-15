'Skeem Saam’s' Amanda Maku on losing weight, jobs and hope

“I came across this picture from 3 years ago and it reminded me of a very sad time in my life. I was losing weight, losing jobs and losing my mind,” she said.

She said at that moment she couldn't see how things would ever get better.

“I didn't think it would get better and didn't understand when everyone consoled me by saying, 'you'll be fine'".

Amanda reassured fans that hard times don't last.

“Listen. Bad times don't last forever and when things clear up, you'll forget you were ever in a dark place. If you're going through a tough time now. Tough people do.”

Things are looking up for the star who is in a better space mentally.

“Right now, I've gained my weight back, I'm coming for the jobs I lost and I'm at a much much better place mentally.”