WATCH | Here's what happened when Sho Madjozi stepped out in Ivory Coast

It's no secret that Sho Madjozi has long since become a national treasure, but the success of her hit track John Cena has catapulted her to global stardom.

Sho's track has been taking Mzansi, Africa and the world by storm.

So it's not surprising that when she decided to go out while in Ivory Coast, fans recognised her and went beserk.

Sho sent the continent into celebratory mode after she was invited onto the Kelly Clarkson show and was surprised by John Cena himself.

The singer's success has been a proud moment not just for Mzansi but for Africa as whole.

And, this right here proves how loved Sho is.