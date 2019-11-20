TshisaLIVE

Musician, runner and now pastor: Kabelo to start preaching

20 November 2019 - 13:03 By Jessica Levitt
Just call him Pastor Kabelo.
Just call him Pastor Kabelo.
Image: Instagram/Kabelo Mabalane

Musician Kabelo Mabalane proudly preaches the word of God, attributing a Christian life to his ability to turn around his life of drugs and alcohol when he entered the industry to God.

Now Kabelo has taken another step on his Christian path, becoming a pastor.

He made the announcement on Twitter, saying he said “yes to the call of God”.

“Having my wife @gail_mabalane next to me in that moment made me feel invincible. I feel in my spirit the decision had long been made and yesterday was a public declaration and confirmation of what God had already done some time ago.”

He said his best days are ahead of him.

The comments section was filled with love from fans, with many applauding Kabelo for turning his life around and being an inspiration. 

“Amen Pastor. Glory to God,” wrote actress Connie Ferguson.

Congratulations Kabs. Your best days are indeed ahead of you,” said Melanie Bala.

MORE

Prince Kaybee responds to claims he snubbed Msaki

Prince Kaybee shuts down the haters and explains what happened with Msaki - by blaming his booking manager.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Halala! Kabelo Mabalane celebrates 17 years of sobriety - 'I did it, you can do it too'

Former Kwaito star Kabelo Mabalane is proud of his 17-year-long journey to sobriety.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Conquering inner demons: Mzansi celebrities and the battle of addiction

Local creatives struggle to conquer inner demons
Lifestyle
7 months ago

Most read

  1. Artists call for Burna Boy concert boycott, suspension of Nathi Mthethwa TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Demand apologies from your real enemy' - Burna Boy stands firm on xenophobia ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Lobola and a Makoti! Itu Khune set to marry Sphelele TshisaLIVE
  4. Enhle Mbali: When waves hit, stay still as a rock and stagger through TshisaLIVE
  5. Samthing Soweto apologises for 'horrible' Idols SA performance TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Cops raid 'dagga lab and arms cache' in Pretoria
Family takes 'body' to Old Mutual office to demand payment
X