Musician, runner and now pastor: Kabelo to start preaching

Musician Kabelo Mabalane proudly preaches the word of God, attributing a Christian life to his ability to turn around his life of drugs and alcohol when he entered the industry to God.

Now Kabelo has taken another step on his Christian path, becoming a pastor.

He made the announcement on Twitter, saying he said “yes to the call of God”.

“Having my wife @gail_mabalane next to me in that moment made me feel invincible. I feel in my spirit the decision had long been made and yesterday was a public declaration and confirmation of what God had already done some time ago.”

He said his best days are ahead of him.