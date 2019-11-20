Musician, runner and now pastor: Kabelo to start preaching
Musician Kabelo Mabalane proudly preaches the word of God, attributing a Christian life to his ability to turn around his life of drugs and alcohol when he entered the industry to God.
Now Kabelo has taken another step on his Christian path, becoming a pastor.
He made the announcement on Twitter, saying he said “yes to the call of God”.
“Having my wife @gail_mabalane next to me in that moment made me feel invincible. I feel in my spirit the decision had long been made and yesterday was a public declaration and confirmation of what God had already done some time ago.”
He said his best days are ahead of him.
Yesterday in front of God ,my family and witnesses I said yes to the call of God on my life. Having my wife @gail_mabalane next to me in that moment,made me feel invincible. I feel in my spirit the decision had long been made and yesterday was a public declaration and confirmation of what God had already done some time ago. My best days are ahead of me,praise be to God. #PastorKabeloMabalane #KingandPriest #AmazingGrace
The comments section was filled with love from fans, with many applauding Kabelo for turning his life around and being an inspiration.
“Amen Pastor. Glory to God,” wrote actress Connie Ferguson.
Congratulations Kabs. Your best days are indeed ahead of you,” said Melanie Bala.