AKA congratulates Burna Boy on his Grammy nod
Even though AKA and Burna Boy don't see eye-to-eye, the Supa Mega decided to take the high road by congratulating the Nigerian artist on his Grammy nomination.
Burna Boy is shortlisted for his album, African Giant, in the Best World Music Album category.
As news broke on Wednesday that the Nigerian Afro-fusion singer had been nominated for the 62nd Grammy Awards, fans anticipated what his nemesis would have to say about the nod.
A tweep asked AKA what he thought about his “rival” being nominated for a Grammy award.
He said, “AKA, Burna just got nominated for a Grammy, what do you have to say??”
While “ALL EYES” were on AKA and his response, he then shocked the tweep and other followers by simply replying that he'd say, “Congratulations ... obviously".
The Grammy nomination comes in the wake of widespread backlash over Burna Boy being added to the line-up of the Africans Unite concert, which has since been canned.
Burna Boy was slammed for controversial comments in the wake of xenophobic attacks in SA in September. The Nigerian star urged black foreigners living in SA to defend and protect themselves against the attacks.
In a now-deleted tweet, he also told AKA to beef up his security, warning that he would beat him up if he were to see him.
Burna then promised to never set foot in Mzansi again until the government “wakes the f**k up and really performs a miracle”. However, a month later, he was announced as part of the Africans Unite Concert line-up to “unify all Africans and speak out against femicide”.
The concert, which was set to take place this weekend, has been cancelled due to the public outcry around it.