AKA congratulates Burna Boy on his Grammy nod

Even though AKA and Burna Boy don't see eye-to-eye, the Supa Mega decided to take the high road by congratulating the Nigerian artist on his Grammy nomination.

Burna Boy is shortlisted for his album, African Giant, in the Best World Music Album category.

As news broke on Wednesday that the Nigerian Afro-fusion singer had been nominated for the 62nd Grammy Awards, fans anticipated what his nemesis would have to say about the nod.

A tweep asked AKA what he thought about his “rival” being nominated for a Grammy award.

He said, “AKA, Burna just got nominated for a Grammy, what do you have to say??”

While “ALL EYES” were on AKA and his response, he then shocked the tweep and other followers by simply replying that he'd say, “Congratulations ... obviously".