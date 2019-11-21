Burna Boy gets all the support after Grammy nod: 'Africa is behind you'

Nigerian rapper Burna Boy had the last laugh on Wednesday when he earned a Grammy nomination hours after being dropped by the Africans Unite concert organisers, and the shows cancelled.

The On the Low hitmaker has been nominated for his African Giant album in the Best World Music Album category.

The Grammy nomination is for albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental world music recordings.

Taking to social media, Burna Boy said he was grateful for the nod.

“Special [shoutout] to everyone on the album, from the producers to co-producers to featured artists to engineers.

“I appreciate all your input to making the album. We should all be very proud,” he said.