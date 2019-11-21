TshisaLIVE

Fans shade Cassper about Burna Boy, Trevor Noah Grammy typo

Cassper gave it right back to the haters

21 November 2019 - 14:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Cassper Nyovest got some heat for his spelling.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

When Cassper Nyovest congratulated Burna Boy and Trevor Noah on their Grammy nominations, the last thing he expected was to be dragged about a typo in his message.

The rapper got some of his followers deep in the feels when he took to Twitter to congratulate the pair on their nominations.

Burna Boy was nominated in the Best World Music category, while Trevor scored a nod for Best Comedy Album.

Fans zoomed in on his spelling of “their” and soon the comments section was swarming  with spelling bees and haters.

Cassper, who may feel like he can't even breathe without attracting haters, hit back.

Responding to a follower who urged him to “learn to spell”, Cassper said he was a dropout, so his spelling was bad, but his bank account wasn't.

