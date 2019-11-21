Fans shade Cassper about Burna Boy, Trevor Noah Grammy typo
Cassper gave it right back to the haters
When Cassper Nyovest congratulated Burna Boy and Trevor Noah on their Grammy nominations, the last thing he expected was to be dragged about a typo in his message.
The rapper got some of his followers deep in the feels when he took to Twitter to congratulate the pair on their nominations.
Burna Boy was nominated in the Best World Music category, while Trevor scored a nod for Best Comedy Album.
Congrats to Burna Boy and Trevor Noah on thier Grammy nominations. #AfricansGaints.— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) November 20, 2019
Fans zoomed in on his spelling of “their” and soon the comments section was swarming with spelling bees and haters.
Cassper, who may feel like he can't even breathe without attracting haters, hit back.
Responding to a follower who urged him to “learn to spell”, Cassper said he was a dropout, so his spelling was bad, but his bank account wasn't.
Eish, I'm a dropout so my spelling is bad but my bank account is GOOOOOOOOD! Teach me Baba. https://t.co/xVMHOwT8n0— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) November 20, 2019