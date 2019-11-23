Nonhle Jali’s daughter gets into Ivy League school & it’s a really big deal

Nonhle Jali is a proud mama bear after her daughter was accepted to a prestigious US university.

Aurelie will study at one of the eight elite Ivy League colleges in America. Though Nonhle did not reveal the name of the school, she said it is in the top 10 universities in the world.

She will be studying Computer and Cognitive Science: Artificial Intelligence.

Nonhle couldn't contain her excitement about Aurelie's admission and gushed over her in a lengthy social media post this week.

“Nangu uNkulunkulu ebukisa bo! I’m so damn proud of you, Lalela! Ngiyaziqhenya ngawe mntanam. Congratulations on your letter of acceptance to one of the top ten universities in the world. Yes, in the world! You’ve always dreamt of being in one of the Ivy League universities and today your dream was realised.”

Nonhle said her prayers had been answered and she was so grateful for her daughter.

“All my prayers are answered! Thank you for following your heart and never shrinking yourself to make those around you comfortable! Thank you for listening to your own voice and trusting it, Thank you for being an overachiever, Thank you for gathering all the rocks people threw at you and building a solid foundation for your empire!”

Nonhle spoilt her daughter with a new car earlier this year to congratulate her on her many accomplishments.