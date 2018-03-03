Nonhle Jali’s letter to her firstborn will melt your heart
Nonhle Jali poured her heart out in an emotional letter to her teenage daughter, Aurèlie, who she is incredibly proud of.
She started off the letter by expressing her gratitude to God for blessing her with Aurèlie.
"I’m forever grateful to him for blessing me with a beautiful priceless gift of unconditional love. Thank you for choosing me, I feel so undeserving to be called your mother, God truly favored me."
Nonhle described her daughter as her best friend, who showed incredible strength despite the challenges she faced in life.
"You are my best friend, in my silence you understand my unspoken thoughts. When I face challenges in life, you give me strength. You’ve seen a lot, been through a lot, but look at you?!!! Look at what you’ve become... against all odds my baby, you always come out victorious.
"You are tenacious, ambitious and you have a robust character I can only dream of. You are my role model, it’s unorthodox I know, but you are. I wish I was a quarter of the young woman you are in my teens, I would have turned out great!"
Nonhle went on to reassure her baby that no matter what happened in life, she would always love her.
Swoon!
Where do I even begin... My Darling Daughter Aurèlie ❤️ When I look at you, I know there is a God, when ever I’m in doubt you remind me of God’s Amazing Grace. I’m forever grateful to Him for blessing me with a beautiful priceless gift of unconditional love. Thank you for choosing me, I feel so undeserving to be called your Mother, God truly favored me. You are my best friend, in my silence you understand my unspoken thoughts. When I face challenges in life, you give me strength. You’ve seen a lot, been through a lot, but look at you?!!! Look at what you’ve become... against all odds my baby, you always come out victorious. You are tenacious, ambitious and you have a robust character I can only dream of. You are my role model, it’s unorthodox I know, but you are. I wish I was a quarter of the young woman you are in my teens, I would have turned out great! Today you wrote me a short yet profound message “Breathe for me, for us because when I am drowning in a heavy storm, I breathe for you” That gave me so much strength, in a world filled with uncertainty you are my certain! Your heart is my home and what a beautiful place it is to live in. You made me promise that I’ll live for you... I promise to live for you God willing🌹 You are my calm in any storm. Thank you for loving me unconditionally, for seeing the beauty in my chaos, not many are brave enough to love as hard and as authentic as you do. I love you so much, whatever happens, wherever I might be, never doubt that even for a second ❤️🌹 #LetterToMyFirstBorn #IChooseYou forever and always
