Nonhle Jali’s letter to her firstborn will melt your heart

Nonhle Jali poured her heart out in an emotional letter to her teenage daughter, Aurèlie, who she is incredibly proud of.

She started off the letter by expressing her gratitude to God for blessing her with Aurèlie.

"I’m forever grateful to him for blessing me with a beautiful priceless gift of unconditional love. Thank you for choosing me, I feel so undeserving to be called your mother, God truly favored me."

Nonhle described her daughter as her best friend, who showed incredible strength despite the challenges she faced in life.

"You are my best friend, in my silence you understand my unspoken thoughts. When I face challenges in life, you give me strength. You’ve seen a lot, been through a lot, but look at you?!!! Look at what you’ve become... against all odds my baby, you always come out victorious.

"You are tenacious, ambitious and you have a robust character I can only dream of. You are my role model, it’s unorthodox I know, but you are. I wish I was a quarter of the young woman you are in my teens, I would have turned out great!"

Nonhle went on to reassure her baby that no matter what happened in life, she would always love her.

Swoon!