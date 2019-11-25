Isidingo to be canned for failing to attract advertisers: Report
After 21 years, one of Mzansi's most loved soapie's, Isidingo, is reportedly set to be canned due to low ratings.
According to Sunday World, a source said the SABC was set to pull the plug on the show, which had been failing to attract advertisers.
Attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from Isidingo's producers were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article.
In an interview on Cape Talk in October, former Isidingo actor and chairperson of the SA Guild of Actors Jack Devnarain spoke about the conditions faced by actors in film and television.
He said SA actors worked in a “take-it-or-leave-it” environment, where they were made to feel disposable if they challenged “unjust” working contracts.
“This is the situation with all actors now. If you disagree or feel the terms of the contract should be negotiated further, there is no opportunity.”
Meanwhile, fans of the soapie flooded Twitter with comments about the possibility of it being the end of the road for the series.
The SABC decision to cancel terminate #Isidingo from our screens is a personal attack on all of us who relate, follow and love the soapie nje.— Motheo Lebelo (@MotheoLebelo) November 24, 2019
First it was #TopBilling and as we are still dealing with that, they drop this bomb shell on us.
Mara why vele SABC
Let SABC know that I'd die if they cancelled Isidingo 😭😭— 👑Afrokazi🌸 (@RealVeroch) November 24, 2019
This Sibiya character makes me happy every single time 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/XODQ7tybKN
The soapies you want cancelled have more views than isidingo. And as for Generations it will never be cancelled because it is the sec most watched soapie.— Kgabo Shilabjwe (@kgabo_shilabjwe) November 24, 2019
So Sabc will cancel good shows like Top Billing,Isidingo etc & leave Imizwilili pic.twitter.com/UtW5UZPbIi— Simon Langa (@simonlanga18) November 24, 2019
Sabc 3 ISIDINGO canned!! What in the zero fuxx is this? 😭😭 No more Sibiya..— K G A L E M A N G ® (@ThePlugConnec) November 25, 2019
So Yal actually believed that Isidingo would survive without this man? 😂 Robert Whitehead aka Barker Haines was and will always be Isidingo👑— 👑💯 (@TheePrincess9) November 24, 2019
Even Generations had to do bring back Jack Mabaso after recon. pic.twitter.com/dsoUjednWU