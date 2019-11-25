Isidingo to be canned for failing to attract advertisers: Report

After 21 years, one of Mzansi's most loved soapie's, Isidingo, is reportedly set to be canned due to low ratings.

According to Sunday World, a source said the SABC was set to pull the plug on the show, which had been failing to attract advertisers.

Attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from Isidingo's producers were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article.

In an interview on Cape Talk in October, former Isidingo actor and chairperson of the SA Guild of Actors Jack Devnarain spoke about the conditions faced by actors in film and television.

He said SA actors worked in a “take-it-or-leave-it” environment, where they were made to feel disposable if they challenged “unjust” working contracts.

“This is the situation with all actors now. If you disagree or feel the terms of the contract should be negotiated further, there is no opportunity.”

Meanwhile, fans of the soapie flooded Twitter with comments about the possibility of it being the end of the road for the series.