Moshe Ndiki: When abuse happens, you’re in so much shock

TV personality Moshe Ndiki is tired of being strong and has opened up about abuse.

The media personality, who is part of Metro FM's breakfast show on Fridays, spoke about recognising domestic abuse at the back of an interview with songstress Lady Zamar.

Last month Lady Zamar made headlines for tweeting that she allegedly experienced sexual and emotional abuse from a former lover.

"A lot of the time when abuse happens, you’re in so much shock and you can go a long time before identifying it as abuse. #TheMorningFlava," Moshe tweeted.