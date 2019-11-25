TshisaLIVE

Moshe Ndiki: When abuse happens, you’re in so much shock

25 November 2019 - 14:00 By Masego Seemela
Moshe Ndiki is tired of being strong.
Image: Instagram/Moshe Ndiki

TV personality Moshe Ndiki is tired of being strong and has opened up about abuse.

The media personality, who is part of Metro FM's  breakfast show on Fridays, spoke about recognising domestic abuse at the back of an interview with songstress Lady Zamar. 

Last month Lady Zamar made headlines for tweeting that she allegedly experienced sexual and emotional abuse from a former lover. 

"A lot of the time when abuse happens, you’re in so much shock and you can go a long time before identifying it as abuse. #TheMorningFlava," Moshe tweeted.

Moshe then spoke about his struggles and how he was tired of going about life as though everything was okay.

"Hello. My name is Moshe and I’m tired of being strong," he wrote, and added that it was "okay not to be okay".

He said he wanted to be away from the spotlight to deal with himself accordingly.

"I just want to sleep the whole weekend actually, hibernate with the phone off. I need to deal with myself accordingly. Where am I? Why here? Am I happy? Am I content? Am I human? Am I heard?" 

Since the concerning tweets, fans have come out to offer words of support to Moshe.

