Moshe Ndiki: When abuse happens, you’re in so much shock
TV personality Moshe Ndiki is tired of being strong and has opened up about abuse.
The media personality, who is part of Metro FM's breakfast show on Fridays, spoke about recognising domestic abuse at the back of an interview with songstress Lady Zamar.
Last month Lady Zamar made headlines for tweeting that she allegedly experienced sexual and emotional abuse from a former lover.
"A lot of the time when abuse happens, you’re in so much shock and you can go a long time before identifying it as abuse. #TheMorningFlava," Moshe tweeted.
Alot of time when abuse happens, you’re in so much shock and you can go a long time before identifying it as abuse ... #TheMorningFlava— Moshelle Obama (@MosheNdiki) November 22, 2019
Moshe then spoke about his struggles and how he was tired of going about life as though everything was okay.
"Hello. My name is Moshe and I’m tired of being strong," he wrote, and added that it was "okay not to be okay".
Hello.— Moshelle Obama (@MosheNdiki) November 22, 2019
My name is moshe and I’m tired of being strong.
Guys it’s okay not to be okay , kubi. Anything can trigger you , anything can “nyamazela maaan kuzoba right “— Moshelle Obama (@MosheNdiki) November 22, 2019
I log on I see people missing , unemployment , abuse, toxic families and bad relationships. I won’t lie iyandiworka lanto cause uba ungumntu asoze ungafuni ukwenzanto .
He said he wanted to be away from the spotlight to deal with himself accordingly.
"I just want to sleep the whole weekend actually, hibernate with the phone off. I need to deal with myself accordingly. Where am I? Why here? Am I happy? Am I content? Am I human? Am I heard?"
I just want to sleep the whole weekend actually, hibernate with the phone off...I need to do deal with myself accordingly...— Moshelle Obama (@MosheNdiki) November 22, 2019
Where am I ..why here ? Am I happy ? Am I content ? Am I human ? Am I heard ? 🥺
Since the concerning tweets, fans have come out to offer words of support to Moshe.
You don't have to be. It's okay to break into pieces.— ThabisileGumbi (@Thabisile_Gumbi) November 22, 2019
Silapha sonke mtase. Find your safe space to be vulnerable. It’s so necessary. ❤️— Nambitha Ben-Mazwi (@LadyNam_BM) November 22, 2019
Love and strength to , you , you are strong evha kwaye I love you for you Matshezi— Mandisa Makatla (@makatla_mandisa) November 22, 2019
Hello,— Jerieel Mkhabela (@Jerieel_m) November 22, 2019
I've been trying by all means to overcome depression, but I can't anymore 😭😭I wanna rest, and for good this time
Moshe, sometimes weakness is a sign of strength. So don't run away from it. Sleep, cry, don't bath, shut down and maybe allow yourself a week away from everyone but most of all do not feel guilty for doing that.— nokuthula dlamini (@NoKuThUlA0405) November 22, 2019
Two months ago, I have up on it. I decided to be weak, cry and be miserable and be moody and sad. It was liberating. It’s the best decision I made this year.— Nolwazi Shange (@NolwaziNgubeni) November 22, 2019