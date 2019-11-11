Phelo to Moshe: 'I love you, I always will'
Singer Phelo Bala really loves his bae Moshe Ndiki and wants to make sure that he remembers that!
Phelo shared a loved-up snap of himself and fiancé Moshe kissing as he proclaimed his “never-ending” love for him.
“I meant every word I said to you ... that’s the strange thing about my memory 'of late' but it all means that I love you! Always will!”
The couple first gave Mzansi a glimpse of their budding romance in January and have already been the source of headlines, debates and endless messages of support.
Amid it all, Phelo and Moshe's relationship has survived the tests and challenges.
To show that he was serious about his love for Moshe, Phelo proposed to him in September at a spot at Northcliff Hill in Johannesburg, where he had planned a surprise picnic for his bae.
Taken aback, Moshe simply answered Phelo's proposal by saying “duh” and laughed in disbelief.
With cheers in the background, Phelo then proceeded to put a ring on it and embraced Moshe with a kiss.
View this post on Instagram
A BIG SHOUT OUT TO my friends that have beeeeeen by my side in making my dream come true! Couple goals!! @ntsikayomzitheblackoracle @mrstaule & @revealingmapule @zosntuli ❤️ ! Also a wild shout out to @ghmumm_sa for helping me celebrate this moment❤️ cc @iamlihle @simone_youlton @marcysolimeo
Whoa, it looks like Moshe is one lucky guy, especially given the fact that he had a whirlwind year bagging massive gigs!