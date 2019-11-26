IN MEMES | Kea & Prince's reaction to Mmabatho in The Queen is a whole mood!

Get ready to screenshot!

Forget finance minister Tito Mboweni sweating up a river while eating chillies in Rwanda, Mzansi's best meme came from last night's episode of The Queen.

As mourners gathered to pay their final respects and lay Shaka to rest, Madimetja made a surprise entrance to help comfort Mmabatho.

Shaka's sister, Kea, was not impressed and said it was not how a wife should act, sparking an argument among mourners.

Tempers only got more heated from there, with Sis Patty causing a commotion at the Corner House when she got into an argument with one of Shaka's side chicks and told her she was beautiful for nothing.

Still, the biggest disturbance was when Madimetja came to comfort Mmabatho, leaving Kea and Prince with the best reaction of the whole show.

It quickly set social media alight as fans flooded TLs with memes using the pair's reaction.

Taking to Twitter, Dineo Langa (who plays Kea) said she loved acting with Moshe (Prince).

“The way I love acting with Moshe Ndiki. Y'all don't understand,” she wrote.

Fans couldn't agree more.