SK Khoza: Shaka won't return to 'The Queen', despite petition

As fans try to come to terms with Shaka's death in The Queen, actor SK Khoza has shut down any chance that a petition for his return will change his mind.

The petition, started by a fan, demanded that Ferguson Films reconsider the termination of SKs contract. If the production company could not do that, the fan asked that he at least be given an honourable send-off.

Speaking to Metro FM on Thursday morning, SK said he was humbled by the love from fans, but despite the petition, he would not return to the telenovela.

“I don't know the person who started the petition. I am touched by it, but I don't have any intentions of looking into it. I'd really like to get to know who that person is.”