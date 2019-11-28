SNAPS | Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly share first pics of their daughter

Yay! Baby Afrika is here and parents, Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly, can't hold back their excitement.

The couple shared the first snaps of their daughter on social media and left everyone feeling broody.

The love that the two parents feel is quite obvious, judging from the pictures.

Being an excited new mama, Bontle captioned her post expressing that the love she shared with Priddy builds a nation and they are proud of their new baby girl.

"Lerato la rona le aga sechaba. Re qala ka wena, our beautiful baby girl — 'Afrika Bonita Lerato Moloi’, Our love in human form.”