SNAPS | Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly share first pics of their daughter

28 November 2019 - 14:00 By Masego Seemela
Rapper Priddy Ugly and long-time bae Bontle Modiselle welcome their new baby girl.
Image: Instagram/Rick Jade

Yay! Baby Afrika is here and parents, Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly, can't hold back their excitement.

The couple shared the first snaps of their daughter on social media and left everyone feeling broody.

The love that the two parents feel is quite obvious, judging from the pictures.

Being an excited new mama, Bontle captioned her post expressing that the love she shared with Priddy builds a nation and they are proud of their new baby girl.

"Lerato la rona le aga sechaba. Re qala ka wena, our beautiful baby girl — 'Afrika Bonita Lerato Moloi’, Our love in human form.”

Proud daddy shared an adorable snap of himself with baby Afrika on his chest and gave thanks to his wife for giving him the best gift possible.

“Thanking the Heavens. From the billions, You’re the one they chose. Thank you Bontle, she’s everything.”

