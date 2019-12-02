LISTEN | Here's how DJ Zinhle, Rethabile & Mvzzle's hit song 'Umlilo' came about

Mvzzle explained how he met Zinhle and the collaboration came about.

“I met uZinhle when she was a judge on the show 1s and 2s. I was one of the top three, so after that I sent her a beat, actually I sent her three beats, and she said, 'OK, I like these two but this one, there's something in it.'"

Mvzzle said Zinhle decided to go with the beat of the now hit song.

“We sent the beat to other artists who agreed to do the song with us, but then they got delayed from recording sessions and everything. And that's when uRethabile DM'd her and said that she wanted to work with Zinhle.

“Zinhle actually replied to Rethabile, unlike most DJs.”

Talk about reaching and putting yourself out there with the hope that such a big artist would respond.

“I was with my friends when I realised that she replied to my DM. I was screaming, yoh I was so happy and had to keep to myself for a while,” Rethabile added.

Though it took some time to get the song right, Zinhle said that after adding Rethabile's vocals they knew that it was a hit.

“I believe in putting artists on [a platform], because it doesn't take away anything for me, but it does a lot for them.”