AKA and DJ Zinhle's daughter Kairo gets an early start in celeb stakes

The four-year-old's first business venture is a kiddies watch called the Kairo Era

The Kardashians have Kris Jenner, and Kairo Forbes has Lynn.



She may only be four years old, but Kairo, the daughter of rapper AKA and DJ Zinhle, is already a precious commodity...