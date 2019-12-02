'One day we will learn there are different kinds of beauty': LootLove defends Miss SA

TV and radio personality LootLove has jumped to the defence of Miss SA after a social media user criticised her physical appearance, saying she looked “like a boy”.

Zozibini Tunzi is representing SA at the Miss Universe 2019 competition, set to take place on December 9 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Addressing the critic, LootLove explained that there are different kinds of beauty and hoped that one day people will learn and understand that.

“To you, looking like a boy is an insult, to her: she broke barriers with that same look,” said LootLove.

She added that the criticism Zozibini gets is fuelling her to soar higher.