TshisaLIVE

'One day we will learn there are different kinds of beauty': LootLove defends Miss SA

02 December 2019 - 09:49 By Unathi Nkanjeni
TV and radio personality LootLove has defended Zozibini Tunzi's looks.
TV and radio personality LootLove has defended Zozibini Tunzi's looks.
Image: Loot Love/ Twitter

TV and radio personality LootLove has jumped to the defence of Miss SA after a social media user criticised her physical appearance, saying she looked “like a boy”.  

Zozibini Tunzi is representing SA at the Miss Universe 2019 competition, set to take place on December 9 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Addressing the critic, LootLove explained that there are different kinds of beauty and hoped that one day people will learn and understand that.  

“To you, looking like a boy is an insult, to her: she broke barriers with that same look,” said LootLove.

She added that the criticism Zozibini gets is fuelling her to soar higher.

This is not the first time Zozibini's looks have sparked debate on social media.

After winning her title in August, she addressed trolls who left negative comments about her blackness and her hair.

In a frank and powerful Instagram post dedicated to brown-skinned girls, Zozibini said “unkind comments” about “blackness” were nothing new for women of colour.

She said society had been programmed to view anything that is not black as beautiful and the furthest “you are from being fair-skinned the uglier you are”. 

“This universal standard of beauty has been an uphill battle for people to unlearn.” 

Zozibini hopes that, at the Miss Universe pageant, she'll be able to break the “misconception and stereotypes people have of beauty”. 

“These comments are exactly why we should keep inserting ourselves in spaces where we have been told we do not belong and we will never make it. It is up to us rewrite the narrative.

“To whoever else thinks that black is not beautiful, I cannot wait for you to experience the depth and magic of a black woman.”

Reactions

LootLove's kind words saw many flooding her comments section in agreement.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions.

MORE

SNAPS | Zozibini Tunzi jets off to Miss Universe: I wish my gran was alive to see me now

Zozi is off to America to win us that Miss Universe prize
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Miss SA will need tools & a how-to video to get into her Miss Universe dress

Before Zozibini Tunzi struts her stuff at the Miss Universe pageant in the US, she will have to assemble her four-piece 'Wave of Love' national ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Miss SA asks the country's men to write love letters to women

Zozibini wants to fly the flag in the US, with the support of SA men
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Cassper on AKA slap: If I had retaliated, I'd have been called a hooligan TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Zakes Bantwini teaching his son isiZulu is cute! TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | Thando Thabethe's home is to die for TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | Mzansi has decided to stan forever over Mo and Mome TshisaLIVE
  5. Maphorisa slammed for 'overworking' Kabza de Small TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X