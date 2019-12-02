LifeGoals or Bonang wannabe? Fans split over Somizi bubbly deal

Somizi is ending 2019 with a bang. He has secured a huge Champagne deal with G.H. Mumm.

The Idols SA judge has worked with the international Champagne producer before and served G.H. Mumm at his traditional wedding to Mohale Motaung earlier this year.

But he nearly collapsed the internet at the weekend when he announced the launch of a limited-edition G.H. Mumm Champagne bottle with his name on it.

Somizi became the first celeb in Africa to sign such a deal.