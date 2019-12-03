AKA’s 'Fees For All' concert set to raise millions for students in need

When he’s not releasing bangers, AKA is working on doing good for his fans.

The Supa Mega's upcoming #FeesForAllMegaConcert aims to help alleviate the country's overflowing student debt. It will raise funds for varsity students in debt or who can't afford university fees, with a target of between R10m and R15m.

The much-awaited concert will take place on February 15, 2020 at the Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg.

Excited about this worthy cause, AKA held a press conference last Friday to promote the event and explain how he would meet the target.