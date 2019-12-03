TshisaLIVE

AKA’s 'Fees For All' concert set to raise millions for students in need

03 December 2019 - 06:00 By Masego Seemela
AKA is ready to raise millions for a worthy cause
AKA is ready to raise millions for a worthy cause
Image: Instagram/AKA

When he’s not releasing bangers, AKA is working on doing good for his fans.

The Supa Mega's upcoming #FeesForAllMegaConcert aims to help alleviate the country's overflowing student debt. It will raise funds for varsity students in debt or who can't afford university fees, with a target of between R10m and R15m.

The much-awaited concert will take place on February 15, 2020 at the Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg.

Excited about this worthy cause, AKA held a press conference last Friday to promote the event and explain how he would meet the target.

In a video courtesy of MTV Base South, the man of the moment then explained how the idea behind the #FeesForAllMegaConcert came about.

He said he was just “sitting there watching the socials" when he saw how Mzansi's biggest brands got behind the "KFC couple". 

"I went through KFC's timeline and every brand you could think of was falling over their toes," said the rapper.

“We all believe in true love. Love is a beautiful thing. But one thing that stuck with me was like, how can all these brands be falling over themselves to donate for this couple?”

What got him thinking was this: what if those brands paid attention to more serious issues? That's when he decided to create a concert to raise funds for students in need.

“I'm a musician and I've been doing this for a long, long time and I never went to tertiary, but I always thought like, this [student fees] is a cause that I am very into and very passionate about [sic].

"I then thought, what if I performed, did a free concert and took all the proceeds and all those brands took the same energy and maybe we raise about R10m for students who wanted to become something one day?"

The host of the press briefing, Hulisani Ravele, added that the concert was not a PR stunt.

“The concert is about building ... furthering  one individual and ... building generations to come,” she said. 

Tickets for the show will be available for purchase at Webtickets from December 5.

MORE:

LISTEN | AKA takes aim at politicians, rivals and Burna Boy on new remix

'How can I be the only one with opinions and the radio on smash? Watermelon on tap, small politicians, big mad'
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Cassper on AKA slap: If I had retaliated, I'd have been called a hooligan

"I made a choice not to slap back - critics called me all sorts of names"
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Zinhle on her relationship with AKA: Things are easier this time

"Before we were too concerned about how people feel about our relationship, how we’re seen by the public and what we look like et cetera."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Cassper on AKA slap: If I had retaliated, I'd have been called a hooligan TshisaLIVE
  2. #LifeGoals or Bonang wannabe? Fans split over Somizi bubbly deal TshisaLIVE
  3. Kabza de Small hits back at exhaustion claims: I've never been more alive TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Zakes Bantwini teaching his son isiZulu is cute! TshisaLIVE
  5. Cassper, is that you? 'Date My Family' contestants have the internet shooketh TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X