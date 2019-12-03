AKA’s 'Fees For All' concert set to raise millions for students in need
When he’s not releasing bangers, AKA is working on doing good for his fans.
The Supa Mega's upcoming #FeesForAllMegaConcert aims to help alleviate the country's overflowing student debt. It will raise funds for varsity students in debt or who can't afford university fees, with a target of between R10m and R15m.
The much-awaited concert will take place on February 15, 2020 at the Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg.
Excited about this worthy cause, AKA held a press conference last Friday to promote the event and explain how he would meet the target.
@akaworldwide the #FeesForAllMegaConcert dates have been announced and the venue 💃🏼🕺🏼💃🏼🕺🏼💃🏼🕺🏼 pic.twitter.com/ckBtrvkawa— Indod’YomXhosa 🙏 (@Sir_PabloRSA) November 29, 2019
In a video courtesy of MTV Base South, the man of the moment then explained how the idea behind the #FeesForAllMegaConcert came about.
He said he was just “sitting there watching the socials" when he saw how Mzansi's biggest brands got behind the "KFC couple".
"I went through KFC's timeline and every brand you could think of was falling over their toes," said the rapper.
“We all believe in true love. Love is a beautiful thing. But one thing that stuck with me was like, how can all these brands be falling over themselves to donate for this couple?”
#FeesForAllMegaConcert with @akaworldwide https://t.co/FlRDWiamzP— MTV Base South (@MTVBaseSouth) November 29, 2019
What got him thinking was this: what if those brands paid attention to more serious issues? That's when he decided to create a concert to raise funds for students in need.
“I'm a musician and I've been doing this for a long, long time and I never went to tertiary, but I always thought like, this [student fees] is a cause that I am very into and very passionate about [sic].
"I then thought, what if I performed, did a free concert and took all the proceeds and all those brands took the same energy and maybe we raise about R10m for students who wanted to become something one day?"
The host of the press briefing, Hulisani Ravele, added that the concert was not a PR stunt.
“The concert is about building ... furthering one individual and ... building generations to come,” she said.
Tickets for the show will be available for purchase at Webtickets from December 5.