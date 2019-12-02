'Umlilo' is the song of the year - at least according to DJ Zinhle's fans

The title of "song of the year" is normally hotly contested each year, with music fans divided over which artist served up the year's hottest track.

This year, however, things seem to be taking a different turn, as many tweeps are committing to DJ Zinhle's Umlilo as their song of choice.

The song, which features vocalist Rethabile and Mvzzle, is so loved that it was recently certified multi-platinum at Universal's Night For The Stars last week for getting over 5.1-million streams in just three months.

DJ Zinhle is definitely enjoying the love.