'Umlilo' is the song of the year - at least according to DJ Zinhle's fans
The title of "song of the year" is normally hotly contested each year, with music fans divided over which artist served up the year's hottest track.
This year, however, things seem to be taking a different turn, as many tweeps are committing to DJ Zinhle's Umlilo as their song of choice.
The song, which features vocalist Rethabile and Mvzzle, is so loved that it was recently certified multi-platinum at Universal's Night For The Stars last week for getting over 5.1-million streams in just three months.
DJ Zinhle is definitely enjoying the love.
Let's pray for all the negative people who do not think #Umlilo will be the crossover song.. Fire! 😂😂😂😂— #Umlilo #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) December 2, 2019
Here's a glimpse at some of the reactions on social media.
Dj of the Year @DJZinhle 🔥♥️👑— No-NjabuloX (@McCartiny121) December 2, 2019
Song of the Year #Umlilo 🔥❤️
If uPhefumula ngeNxeba Askies SubaWeak maan Allow🖐️😂
#Umlilo by @DJZinhle is the one😩 everytime I hear it its like its the first time😭🤞 #thesongoftheyear 💃💃💃— VENDA GIRL👑 (@LooH_DA_wALKER) December 2, 2019
Vele #Umlilo is our cross over song @DJZinhle you deserve it , you have worked so hard and it shows— zintle nyambose (@zintleMasondo) December 2, 2019
#Umlilo on our way to work, at work, on our back, Umlilo at home.— Wolf (@madisemadisa) December 2, 2019
Just #Umlilo nje🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Fp9v2YoF4M
You always bring the heat when you're behind the decks🔥🔥💦— Neleigh lee_🦋🏳️🌈 (@lilneleighlee) December 2, 2019
Umlilo is our song of the year. Period!!!!🙅♀️ pic.twitter.com/7s3zeTPkhG
@DJZinhle umlilo is definitely gonna be the song of the year🔥🔥— 🌸Yonga🌸 (@YongaLola) December 2, 2019
We entering 2020 ngomlilo to burn satan and his demons pic.twitter.com/mz63leao4b— #ZoziforMissUniverse (@zishgirl123) December 2, 2019
Before my shift. #Umlilo is the song of the year @DJZinhle ♥️ pic.twitter.com/LmVA5HWRf1— Sweet Candy (@EzaMditshane) December 2, 2019
So we are gonna sit & act like Umlilo🔥🎧🎼 by DJ Zinhle isn't a HIT song.. Like it won't cross us over to 2020?. Okay sharp— @Mamiswane_Prestige (@PrestigeGumede) December 2, 2019
Bona #Umlilo by @DJZinhle ke cross over ya rona.. ke yona SONG OF THE YEAR 🔥🔥🔥💃🔥💃💃🔥🔥💃🔥💃🔥💃🔥🥳🔥🥳🔥🔥💃🔥💃🔥🥳🔥🥳🔥🥳🔥🥳🔥💃🔥🥳🔥💃🔥💃 pic.twitter.com/QSI9N6TlqN— kelebogile.M🇿🇦 (@SiimplyKelz) December 2, 2019