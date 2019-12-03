Can someone please stop 'The Queen’s' Schumacher and his 'biltong shoes'
Schumacher has been trying to win over Gracious for what seems like an eternity.
Referring to himself as “Mr Party”, Shumi was feeling himself, so he decided to take his shot again this week.
He was planning to take Gracious to a fancy hotel or spa to impress her, but Mjekejeke was not impressed and warned his friend that even if he appeared stark naked at her house, he would be kicked out in seconds.
Shumi was ready to test that theory and took the baby oil.
All oiled up and caked in perfume, he was waiting for her in bed, only for Gracious to bring home another man.
Shumi had to dash, but left his “biltong shoes” behind.
During his great escape, he ran into Sis Patty, who thought he was there to seduce her.
“You know I have a husband. Mjekejeke satisfies me. Put your clothes back on,” she said.
The streets were in stitches at the awkward encounters and flooded social media with memes and messages.
Even actress Rami Chuene, who plays Gracious, took to Twitter to comment on Shumi's shoes.
Schumacher’s shoes looking like biltong #TheQueenMzansi— Rami Chuene🌈🏳️🌈 (@ramichuene) December 2, 2019
@ramichuene Schumacher is waiting for you in your Room 😂🤣🤣😂#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/nfDq53szUX— Blvck Genie🧞♂️🇿🇦 (@slayde_SA) December 2, 2019
A whole baby oil😂😂someone please stop Schumacher #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/SDKl0iS9VZ— Phemelo Nicole🌻 (@nicole_phemelo) December 2, 2019
#TheQueenMzanzi#TheQueenMzansi— SIHLE (@n_hlase) December 2, 2019
Schumacher in a Uber on His Way Home After the Perfume, rose, and baby oil effort pic.twitter.com/BPNhbFil6x
Schumacher wants his woman back Mara Tgom is busy le Skhumbuzo Hai, kante what happened to the tracker Nomzamo put in his phone #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/CwyTtjNweN— uMama ka Nkosinathi🇿🇦 (@mamaNkosinathi) December 2, 2019
Schumacher une plug yeer #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/gIZybwmRl1— Sibusiso London Ziqubu (@SibusisoZiqubuu) December 2, 2019
Bathong Schumacher ke joke tlhe #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/Vv3wMm8rap— Kgau-Online ❄ (@Kgau_M) December 2, 2019
Schumacher 🤡🤡🤡#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/xiV1FqpZeO— Rami Chuene🌈🏳️🌈 (@ramichuene) December 2, 2019