'Muvhango pay drama not our fault'

04 December 2019 - 12:11 By Emmanuel Tjiya
Dingaan Mokebe and Vathiswa Ndara in a wedding episode in Muvhango. It is alleged that the soapie's actors have not been paid since October. / Veli Nhlapo.
The SABC has shifted the blame over salary woes for Muvhango cast and crew to producers of the multilingual soapie Word of Mouth Productions.

The public broadcaster confirmed to Sowetan that they had "met all its financial obligations" for the current season airing on SABC 2.

This comes after several Sunday media reports that the cast and crew of the Duma Ndlovu show were not paid for October and November after the "SABC did not have money to pay them".

But the cash-strapped SABC yesterday said whatever led to salaries reportedly being late was not their fault.

"The SABC can confirm that the corporation has met all its financial obligations, for the current series of Muvhango which will be on air until 2 January 2020," SABC spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo said.

"It is imperative to state that the SABC pays the production house, which has a responsibility to pay its cast and crew."

Furthermore, Seapolelo denied reports that Muvhango was in danger of being canned like SABC 3 soapie Isidingo. She confirmed that the show was renewed for a new season.

"In addition the SABC has concluded a new contract with Word of Mouth Productions for the new series of Muvhango, which will broadcast from 3 January 2020."

Muvhango publicist Karabo Disetlhe-Mtshayelo said: "Word of Mouth would like to make it adamantly clear that there has been no chicanery involved that led to the delay of payments, as insinuated and speculated.

"Muvhango has signed a contract with the SABC, and following the delay of payments, the matter is in the process of being urgently resolved, and we are set to resume production this coming Thursday."

