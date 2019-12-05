AKA tells Mzansi to put some respect on Maphorisa’s name

Rapper AKA has defended hit producer Maphorisa, slamming any suggestions the DJ was riding the wave of Kabza de Small's popularity.

Maphorisa and Kabza have been working together on several collaborations, including the recent album The Return of Scorpion Kings, and are fans' favourite to scoop the prestigious Song of the Year award in December.

AKA is a big fan of the duo and took to Twitter this week to claim that “Maphorisa is the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time).”