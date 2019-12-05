AKA tells Mzansi to put some respect on Maphorisa’s name
The rapper slammed claims that Maphorisa is riding Kabza’s wave
Rapper AKA has defended hit producer Maphorisa, slamming any suggestions the DJ was riding the wave of Kabza de Small's popularity.
Maphorisa and Kabza have been working together on several collaborations, including the recent album The Return of Scorpion Kings, and are fans' favourite to scoop the prestigious Song of the Year award in December.
AKA is a big fan of the duo and took to Twitter this week to claim that “Maphorisa is the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time).”
Soon the rapper was hit with the often-repeated claim that Maphorisa was “using” Kabza and riding on his fame.
AKA clapped back at the suggestion REAL HARD and said that Maphorisa has BEEN serving hits.
He brought slips and told a follower to check the credentials and then “come back and admit you talking out your a**".
All due respect to Kabza. But Pori has been making hits since Uhuru. Now go check when that was ... then YOU come back and admit you talking out your ass. https://t.co/FTpJ9I4kIf— AKA (@akaworldwide) December 4, 2019
Maphorisa shut down the exploitation claims back in July, telling his followers that the hate won't stop his shine.
“Everyone wants a piece of Scorpion Kings. Haters want it down on platforms. Guys are jealous (of me), saying I am using Kabza. Why all this hate while everyone loves this project? Since Kabza started working with me has he ever missed a gig? So we don't deserve it?”