AKA tells Mzansi to put some respect on Maphorisa’s name

The rapper slammed claims that Maphorisa is riding Kabza’s wave

05 December 2019 - 13:30 By Kyle Zeeman
AKA says Maphorisa is the greatest of all time.
Image: Blaq Smith / AKA Instagram

Rapper AKA has defended hit producer Maphorisa, slamming any suggestions the DJ was riding the wave of Kabza de Small's popularity.

Maphorisa and Kabza have been working together on several collaborations, including the recent album The Return of Scorpion Kings, and are fans' favourite to scoop the prestigious Song of the Year award in December.

AKA is a big fan of the duo and took to Twitter this week to claim that “Maphorisa is the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time).”

Soon the rapper was hit with the often-repeated claim that Maphorisa was “using” Kabza and riding on his fame.

AKA clapped back at the suggestion REAL HARD and said that Maphorisa has BEEN serving hits.

He brought slips and told a follower to check the credentials and then “come back and admit you talking out your a**".

Maphorisa shut down the exploitation claims back in July, telling his followers that the hate won't stop his shine.

Everyone wants a piece of Scorpion KingsHaters want it down on platforms. Guys are jealous (of me), saying I am using Kabza. Why all this hate while everyone loves this project? Since Kabza started working with me has he ever missed a gig? So we don't deserve it?” 

