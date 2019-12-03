Fans slam Black Coffee for 'breaking up with Enhle via e-mail'

DJ Black Coffee found himself on top of the Twitter trends list on Tuesday after Mzansi weighed in on his divorce from actress Enhle Mbali.

Enhle confirmed the pair's separation in a social media video last week, after the divorce was detailed in a court application filed by her. In the video, Enhle said it had been “a very rough year” and asked for privacy.

Black Coffee spoke about the divorce in an interview with City Press recently and said the couple had “tried everything, such as seeing a therapist and a life coach, but nothing worked”.

“In April this year, I sent a lengthy e-mail to her in which I suggested that we should separate and she should find a place to stay with the kids and I would pay for it. I did that because I wanted us to improve our marriage and to be more involved with them. But she declined the offer,” he said.

Black Coffee's comments and reports of his alleged infidelity had social media in a huff.

Users flocked to Twitter to slam the DJ for “breaking up through e-mail” and offer prayers for Enhle.

However, some defended the star, saying he was a musician and his music was the only thing fans should concern themselves with.