Julius Malema to pastor Neyi Zimu: 'You fought a good fight'

EFF leader Julius Malema has paid tribute to gospel singer and pastor Neyi Zimu after news of Zimu's death on Wednesday.

The musician died on Wednesday at Busamed Hospital in Modderfontein, Gauteng. He was being treated for a rare blood disorder that affected his skin.

While he was in hospital, Malema said he was satisfied with the progress the musician was making, but urged South Africans to pray for him and his family.

On Twitter on Thursday, Malema expressed his condolences to Zimu, who performed at several of his party's events, saying it was time for him to “rest in power”.