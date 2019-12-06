Julius Malema to pastor Neyi Zimu: 'You fought a good fight'
EFF leader Julius Malema has paid tribute to gospel singer and pastor Neyi Zimu after news of Zimu's death on Wednesday.
The musician died on Wednesday at Busamed Hospital in Modderfontein, Gauteng. He was being treated for a rare blood disorder that affected his skin.
While he was in hospital, Malema said he was satisfied with the progress the musician was making, but urged South Africans to pray for him and his family.
On Twitter on Thursday, Malema expressed his condolences to Zimu, who performed at several of his party's events, saying it was time for him to “rest in power”.
RIP my brother, we love you and will always do. You fought a good fight; now it is time to rest in power. #RIPNeyiZimu 🙌🏿 pic.twitter.com/48K5qqGNB7— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) December 5, 2019
EFF national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi added that SA has lost a musical titan, but “heaven has gained a worship and choir leader”.
Got a call this morning from Sis Nelle who says to me “Pastor Neyi has gone to be with the Lord” #RIPNeyiZimu 💔— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) December 5, 2019
The Vaal has lost a giant, SA has lost a musical titan, and Gospel has lost a Shepard. But HEAVEN has gained a worship and choir leader. His will rest in power ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/e7w8Mc3WiG
In a statement, the EFF said: “Pastor Zimu has been on the South African gospel scene from the early 1990s. No wonder in 1996 he was one of the founders of Family Factory and Joyous Celebration. This collective saw him collaborate with various artists. In 2001, he released his much-anticipated album Excited, which featured Concorde Nkabinde and Jazz duo Tsunami.
“He also was central in the music project, Spirit of Praise, that include other gospel giants like Pastors Benjamin Dube, Solly Mahlangu, Lebo Sekgobela and others.
“The EFF has been graced by his undying support in prayer and music. In our rallies, he has ministered and always told us to trust in God. That was his message, leading us at all times, to confess to the truth of ages, ‘In Jehovah we trust’.”