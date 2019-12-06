TshisaLIVE

Mzekezeke or Zola? Mzansi split over music legends

06 December 2019 - 11:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Zola and Mzekezeke have both made a massive impact on SA music and culture, and their fans recently debated who had made a bigger bang.
Image: Zola's Instagram and DJ Sbu's Instagram

Both Zola and Mzekezeke have had a massive impact on SA music and culture, but who had the biggest run?

That was the debate that nearly ripped the internet apart on Thursday night.

It started when Sizwe Dhlomo jumped online to ask the sages of Twitter their thoughts about the question.

Soon both legends were trending as fans rallied to prove why their fav was the ultimate.

Fans brought slips for everything, from English skills to merchandise.

Even the likes of Cassper Nyovest and Andile Ncube weighed in on the debate.

Some claimed the question was disrespectful to Zola and there was no competition

Others claimed no-one could touch Mzekezeke.

The Zola stan train pulled up to the Mzansi station earlier this year when the star trended on social media with messages of appreciation for his talent.

The star responded by thanking fans and announcing that he's working hard in studio.

