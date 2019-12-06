Mzekezeke or Zola? Mzansi split over music legends
Both Zola and Mzekezeke have had a massive impact on SA music and culture, but who had the biggest run?
That was the debate that nearly ripped the internet apart on Thursday night.
It started when Sizwe Dhlomo jumped online to ask the sages of Twitter their thoughts about the question.
Soon both legends were trending as fans rallied to prove why their fav was the ultimate.
Fans brought slips for everything, from English skills to merchandise.
Even the likes of Cassper Nyovest and Andile Ncube weighed in on the debate.
Some claimed the question was disrespectful to Zola and there was no competition
This question is disrespectful to Zola https://t.co/ocxw6Ij7Yr— H'canele Dlamini (@hcanele_dlamini) December 5, 2019
How do you compare the Legendary Zola 7 with a ghost we never met called Mzekezeke?🤷🤷#zola7 pic.twitter.com/twLGGT09AP— The Great Oracle🌈 (@Gayama_B) December 5, 2019
Nah!!! Seriously ?!? I was close to them at the height of both careers— Andile Ncube (@AndileNcube) December 5, 2019
Musically + culture + impact + reach + depth + longevity + creativity + social awareness = Zola
Mzekezeke was a great phase thou and carried a label and Sbu thru “Mzakes” put on a lot of artist https://t.co/PzpMWxfTD8
Zola was something else!!! Nobody ever came close!!!! Solid legend!!!! https://t.co/ouECrj85Tp— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) December 5, 2019
actually its Dj Cleo who made mzekezeke...Anyway what disrespect is this,There will never be another Zola aykab(he had n still has better lyrics than Casper n AKA combined)👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/hiV8KlZbM8— Muzzness🇿🇦 (@MuzieSndlovu) December 5, 2019
Mzekezeke was a great entertainer but Zola kept us rooted.— Sinawo (@Sinawo46077019) December 6, 2019
Others claimed no-one could touch Mzekezeke.
Zola’s English was too refined for a hood nigga.— Culprit (@CulpritEnter) December 6, 2019
Mzekezeke represented us nicely
Mzekezeke battled the entire rap game and no one wrote a verse back https://t.co/C9eadY87tZ— Culprit (@CulpritEnter) December 5, 2019
Zola had authenticity, Mzekezeke had what the people wanted, and it sold. https://t.co/vl4DczLn4q— Boo'd up (@QueenMatso) December 5, 2019
In my personal opinion: Mzekezeke he gave kwaito a new meaning & Amajita wa se kasi found they’re identity again https://t.co/CJvvL6Nzr2— Blessing (@_BlessingII) December 5, 2019
I feel like Zola was only beginning and whatever happened between him and Lance kinda stopped him to continue, so Mzekezeke had a better run. He came for de finish of de start of itself! Hey wena Sizwe, mhlathwakho! He he he he🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/xmh3iDIvXh— #Sukuma (@DJJawz) December 5, 2019
The Zola stan train pulled up to the Mzansi station earlier this year when the star trended on social media with messages of appreciation for his talent.
The star responded by thanking fans and announcing that he's working hard in studio.
The reason I still stand. Thank you 🙏 https://t.co/p7BQb5cFG9— Bonginkosi Dlamini (@RealZola7) June 22, 2019