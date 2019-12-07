Bontle Modiselle opens up about suffering two miscarriages before Afrika's birth

Even though Bontle Modiselle made pregnancy look effortless, her journey was not without its fair share of challenges and pain.

Bontle and her hubby, rapper Priddy Ugly recently welcomed their baby girl, Afrika into the world.

However, before falling pregnant with Afrika, Bontle suffered two miscarriages.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the TV star said that one day she will share the painful journey with fans.

"My difficulties never made it to the socials. Some day, I’ll fill you in on the insecurities, the psychological, emotional, physical and spiritual hurdles I went through following the two miscarriages I had before the successful birth of my baby Afrika.

"I’ll speak openly about the fears that challenged me and had me asking myself if I would ever be woman enough to create and carry life through."

But for now Bontle wants to enjoy the blessing that is her daughter.