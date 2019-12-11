RIPNickCannon: Everything you need to know about Eminem & Nick Cannon’s beef

Hip-hop fans around the world have been deep in their feels this week after Nick Cannon took shots at rap legend Eminem.

The pair have been trading insults and, in Nick's case, diss tracks in a back-and-forth that has the streets dizzy.

ALL THIS FUSS OVER A CHAUFFEUR? ... OR WAS IT?

The beef between the two has been simmering for more than a decade but was reignited recently when Em dropped a verse on Fat Joe's track Lord Above. In it, Em joked that Nick had been “neutered” during his marriage to Mariah Carey.

Nick hit back claiming that Em was an old man and that he should pop some “old people” tablets.

He also challenged Em to a rap battle.

Without waiting long for Em's response, Nick dropped a diss track claiming that Em was still crying about Mariah and that his chauffeur had been paid off to stay silent on Em's bedroom behaviour.

“I heard your chauffeur got a video of you sucking a c**k. You paid him off then laid him off, now who really the opps?”

EMINEM HITS BACK

Em seemed touched by the chauffeur swipe, in particular, and responded by simply tweeting, “ You mad, bro? Stop lying on my d*ck. I never even have a chauffeur, you bougie f*ck.”

He later wrote a message to “Nicholas”, telling him that he demanded an apology.

“I demand an apology Nicholas, you've made my gardener so jealous!” making it clear that the chances of him having a chauffeur are about as likely as him having a gardener.

50 CENT GETS INVOLVED

Soon other rappers were getting involved, and as Suge Knight's son took Nick's side, 50 Cent came to the defence of Em.

50 warned about picking a fight with Eminem.

“I don’t understand to save my life why someone would pick a fight with Em. He is a different kinda animal, I haven’t seen a motherf*cker come close to beating him, man. 😠Hey Nick, that sh*t was trash, I oughta kick you in your ass when I see you, punk!” he wrote on Instagram.

NICK RESPONDS TO 50

Nick hit back in the comments section, writing: “There he is! Oooh! I like that!” He also posted a photo of Samuel L. Jackson's character from Django Unchained and put 50s handle in the caption.

ANOTHER DISS TRACK

As Em warmed up the mic for a diss track, Nick dropped his second with his crew. In it they said that Em had Botox, was a “white supremacist” and would never be seen as a legend.