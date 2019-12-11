#RIPNickCannon: Everything you need to know about Eminem & Nick Cannon’s beef
Hip-hop fans around the world have been deep in their feels this week after Nick Cannon took shots at rap legend Eminem.
The pair have been trading insults and, in Nick's case, diss tracks in a back-and-forth that has the streets dizzy.
ALL THIS FUSS OVER A CHAUFFEUR? ... OR WAS IT?
The beef between the two has been simmering for more than a decade but was reignited recently when Em dropped a verse on Fat Joe's track Lord Above. In it, Em joked that Nick had been “neutered” during his marriage to Mariah Carey.
Nick hit back claiming that Em was an old man and that he should pop some “old people” tablets.
He also challenged Em to a rap battle.
Without waiting long for Em's response, Nick dropped a diss track claiming that Em was still crying about Mariah and that his chauffeur had been paid off to stay silent on Em's bedroom behaviour.
“I heard your chauffeur got a video of you sucking a c**k. You paid him off then laid him off, now who really the opps?”
EMINEM HITS BACK
Em seemed touched by the chauffeur swipe, in particular, and responded by simply tweeting, “ You mad, bro? Stop lying on my d*ck. I never even have a chauffeur, you bougie f*ck.”
He later wrote a message to “Nicholas”, telling him that he demanded an apology.
“I demand an apology Nicholas, you've made my gardener so jealous!” making it clear that the chances of him having a chauffeur are about as likely as him having a gardener.
50 CENT GETS INVOLVED
Soon other rappers were getting involved, and as Suge Knight's son took Nick's side, 50 Cent came to the defence of Em.
50 warned about picking a fight with Eminem.
“I don’t understand to save my life why someone would pick a fight with Em. He is a different kinda animal, I haven’t seen a motherf*cker come close to beating him, man. 😠Hey Nick, that sh*t was trash, I oughta kick you in your ass when I see you, punk!” he wrote on Instagram.
NICK RESPONDS TO 50
Nick hit back in the comments section, writing: “There he is! Oooh! I like that!” He also posted a photo of Samuel L. Jackson's character from Django Unchained and put 50s handle in the caption.
ANOTHER DISS TRACK
As Em warmed up the mic for a diss track, Nick dropped his second with his crew. In it they said that Em had Botox, was a “white supremacist” and would never be seen as a legend.
#RIPNICKCANNON
Fans who have been grabbing the popcorn for the drama have already declared a winner in the fight, without Em even dropping a track.
The hashtag #RIPNickCannon trended on Twitter on Wednesday both in the US and SA.
Through memes and messages, fans slammed Nick and warned that Em's response would not be kind.
Nick Cannon and his crew when they hear Eminem just hit the studio. #ripnickcannon pic.twitter.com/PPRH7epwc1— AfricanDr.Seuss (@AfricanDrSeuss) December 11, 2019
Suge: Nick Cannon is the new Pac— jah bee (@JAHxBEE) December 11, 2019
Ghost 2pac:#ripnickcannon pic.twitter.com/8jXPEXESJA
Gonna tell my kids this is Nick Canon.#RIPNickCannon pic.twitter.com/hVqirxF9r3— Ramie (@CoachRame4) December 11, 2019
Nick Cannon getting ready to drop another diss track for Eminem #ripnickcannon pic.twitter.com/77QJ1mB2hS— Rajeev (@Rajeev_The_King) December 11, 2019
I think cannon just wanted to be vegan coz he lost a beef all by himself #ripnickcannon pic.twitter.com/XDWPZ40jJl— Sonwabile😁 (@sbbsonwabo) December 11, 2019
Has anyone ever heard from Machine Gun Kelly after dissing Eminem?— GuyGaveEveThe🍎 (@GustuvN) December 11, 2019
Just asking for a friend #ripnickcannon pic.twitter.com/JFoFkGNp2N
#ripnickcannon Damn I can't believe Nick killed himself like that. No one told him to diss Eminem. pic.twitter.com/POutlzfH96— The 80's Slasher™ (@The80sSlasher) December 11, 2019