7de Laan star Nobuhle hits back at body shamers

7de Laan actress Nobuhle Mimi Mahlasela is not moved by body shamers and dished them a serving so hot it'll make their tongues burn.

Having a lot of things on her mind, Nobuhle took to Instagram and shared that with the career path that she chose she was grateful for the love and support she got from her fans.

“Their motivation gives me that krag to continue going,” she said. However she recently went through a hectic incident.

“This past weekend, I was making a public appearance and so this gentleman comes up to me and like ... He doesn't greet me back. He just goes,' ja you know, I mean you look very fat on TV. I mean, you're not so fat now but you look really fat on TV.'”

Shocked and surprised by the person's lack of sensitivity, the star tried to disregard the man's comment.

“I'm doing great, how are you? Me and my fatness are doing great. We travelled all the way from Joburg to come to your town to meet you for you to remind me that I'm fat?”