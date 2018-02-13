'I felt I made bad choices in my life'- 7de Laan's Aggie on overcoming doubt

7de Laan actress Nobuhle Mimi Mahlasela has, like many of us, faced doubt and feelings of being overwhelmed, including moments where she found herself sitting on the floor in the shower crying her lungs out.

The star, known for her role as Aggie on the popular Afrikaans soapie, took to social media recently to open up about her emotional struggles after a series of personal difficulties.

"This week was emotionally hard on me. From sitting on the floor in the shower naked, crying my lungs out because I felt I made bad choices in my life, that I’m not good enough, to doubting myself and basically tearing myself apart from all angles."

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Nobuhle explained that she felt overwhelmed and joked about not having a manual for life.

"It was a series of personal things that have happened, including the death of family members and just growing up. It is not easy. It is overwhelming. Sometimes I tell my mom that she should have written me little notes of what to expect at certain points in my life. I was just contemplating life and the personal journey."

"The thing is we all go through such things, and you think you are the only one going through it. There are so many people going through stuff and the more we talk about it, the better."

On social media she said that she had made a conscious decision to "choose happiness".

She may be one of the most recognisable faces on SA TV but Nobuhle says she often forgets she is famous.

"Obviously people are always recognising me and I am often stopped by fans but half the time I forget about the fame and go about my life as Nobuhle. It is never in my head. I just react to fans in the moment. I go with the flow."

She revealed she gets messages all the time from men asking her to marry them.

"I have proposals nearly on the daily. Yesterday my partner had to respond to one and said 'please go find your own,'" she said.