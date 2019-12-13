TshisaLIVE

DJ PH and Shimza want to make history with 72-hour world record DJ set

“Yho ya no. I wish I could bring you guys a care package. Fruits. Sweets. Roll on! Yesses”

13 December 2019 - 15:00 By Masego Seemela
DJ PH and Shimza are attempting to play a 72 hours DJ set.
Image: Shimza/ Twitter

Mzansi's favourite DJs, PH and Shimza, are playing a world first, a 72-hour DJ set.

The pair are attempting to break the record for the longest set played by two DJs back to back.

Part of their Unstoppable Extreme Energy Experience, the record attempt started on Thursday and will continue until Sunday at Icon in Soweto.

As his way to keep SA in the loop, PH shared a video on Friday morning on Twitter while he was on breakfast duty, saying they had 53 hours to go.

Earlier his teammate took to Twitter and updated fans.

“We’ve been playing for 9 hours now, 63 hours left,” he wrote.

As they will need all the cheering and hyping they can get, the DJs are counting on Mzansi to keep them going.

While the attempt looked near impossible for some, others were concerned about the  wellbeing of the DJs, even going as far as asking them whether they should bring them something.  

