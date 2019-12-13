DJ PH and Shimza want to make history with 72-hour world record DJ set
“Yho ya no. I wish I could bring you guys a care package. Fruits. Sweets. Roll on! Yesses”
Mzansi's favourite DJs, PH and Shimza, are playing a world first, a 72-hour DJ set.
The pair are attempting to break the record for the longest set played by two DJs back to back.
Part of their Unstoppable Extreme Energy Experience, the record attempt started on Thursday and will continue until Sunday at Icon in Soweto.
As his way to keep SA in the loop, PH shared a video on Friday morning on Twitter while he was on breakfast duty, saying they had 53 hours to go.
I’m on breakfast duty!!!! 53 hours to go #KeepTheEnergy @ExtremeEnergySA @Shimza01 @IconSoweto pic.twitter.com/XWZD22nNbS— #PartyWithpH Faki’volume boi (@iam_ph) December 13, 2019
Earlier his teammate took to Twitter and updated fans.
“We’ve been playing for 9 hours now, 63 hours left,” he wrote.
We’ve been playing for 9 hours now, 63 hours left #ExtremeEnergy #KeepTheEnergy cc @ExtremeEnergySA pic.twitter.com/8L09xBrpkv— SHIMZA (@Shimza01) December 12, 2019
As they will need all the cheering and hyping they can get, the DJs are counting on Mzansi to keep them going.
Thursday till Sunday myself and @iam_ph attempt to set a new world record for the longest back to back dj set, we going for 72 hours none stop at Icon in Soweto! Do join us! We need all the #ExtermeEnergy we can get 🙏🏾 #History #WorldRecord #KeepTheEnergy pic.twitter.com/fNxjjvO00j— SHIMZA (@Shimza01) December 10, 2019
While the attempt looked near impossible for some, others were concerned about the wellbeing of the DJs, even going as far as asking them whether they should bring them something.
Yho ya no. I wish I could bring you guys a care package. Fruits. Sweets. Roll on!! Yesses.— NOBUHLE (@Buhle_Moletsane) December 12, 2019
So entlek la batho ba vaile nkabe le tswella... Good luck guys. Hope you make it— PhoniQid Diamanté (@PhoniQid) December 12, 2019
Hang in there and most importantly enjoy. 64 hours sounds and look impossible but it’s doable🙌🏾🙌🏾— Leonard Leo Moloele (@leo_moloele) December 13, 2019