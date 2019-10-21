WATCH | DJ Shimza's 'no cooler boxes' at events stance causes a stir
DJ Shimza got tongues wagging for comments he made about the need for more show promoters to adopt a “no cooler box” policy at events.
In a lengthy thread on Twitter on Sunday, Shimza said that events organisers made a loss by allowing cooler boxes into shows, while retail alcohol giants pocketed profits.
“Dear festival promoters, let's teach our people the culture of buying at our festivals, why spend all the money, put in all the effort for a TOPs to make money you could be using to better your festival? R100 a cooler that's carrying R500 alcohol is not enough, go for the R500!!!," Shimza said in a now deleted tweet.
Here’s Baby Face Shimza’s deleted tweet. #Shimza pic.twitter.com/eHXxJZhuZF— Man's Not Barry Roux (@AdvBarryRoux) October 20, 2019
The comments did not sit well with some tweeps, who labelled Shimza “arrogant”, resulting in him topping the trends list.
The DJ returned to Twitter in the wake of the storm to clarify that he was in no way advocating for people to be “ripped off”.
In a video clip, Shimza said: “A lot of you think I'm saying that you guys must be ripped off and stuff. I'm saying if I'm doing the festival why must our consumers go to TOPs and spend R500 and only give me R100, while TOPs is not contributing to the show. It takes a lot of money to put up a show, it takes a lot of strain,” he said.
That’s it! No one said rip off consumers, protect your business so you can sustain it and make a profit coz you in business for that! pic.twitter.com/KtsekVv8BW— SHIMZA (@Shimza01) October 20, 2019
Shimza also hit back at being labelled “arrogant”.
You engage online with people and when you don’t agree with them they blame it on ego and arrogance, guys some of us tell it like it is sometimes we not here to cover the truth to nurse feelings— SHIMZA (@Shimza01) October 20, 2019