WATCH | DJ Shimza's 'no cooler boxes' at events stance causes a stir

DJ Shimza got tongues wagging for comments he made about the need for more show promoters to adopt a “no cooler box” policy at events.

In a lengthy thread on Twitter on Sunday, Shimza said that events organisers made a loss by allowing cooler boxes into shows, while retail alcohol giants pocketed profits.

“Dear festival promoters, let's teach our people the culture of buying at our festivals, why spend all the money, put in all the effort for a TOPs to make money you could be using to better your festival? R100 a cooler that's carrying R500 alcohol is not enough, go for the R500!!!," Shimza said in a now deleted tweet.