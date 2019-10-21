TshisaLIVE

WATCH | DJ Shimza's 'no cooler boxes' at events stance causes a stir

21 October 2019 - 09:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
DJ Shimza ruffled feathers on Twitter on Sunday.
Image: Supplied

DJ Shimza got tongues wagging for comments he made about the need for more show promoters to adopt a “no cooler box” policy at events. 

In a lengthy thread on Twitter on Sunday, Shimza said that events organisers made a loss by allowing cooler boxes into shows, while retail alcohol giants pocketed profits. 

“Dear festival promoters, let's teach our people the culture of buying at our festivals, why spend all the money, put in all the effort for a TOPs to make money you could be using to better your festival? R100 a cooler that's carrying R500 alcohol is not enough, go for the R500!!!," Shimza said in a now deleted tweet. 

The comments did not sit well with some tweeps, who labelled Shimza “arrogant”, resulting in him topping the trends list. 

The DJ returned to Twitter in the wake of the storm to clarify that he was in no way advocating for people to be “ripped off”. 

In a video clip, Shimza said: “A lot of you think I'm saying that you guys must be ripped off and stuff. I'm saying if I'm doing the festival why must our consumers go to TOPs and spend R500 and only give me R100, while TOPs is not contributing to the show. It takes a lot of money to put up a show, it takes a lot of strain,” he said. 

Shimza also hit back at being labelled “arrogant”. 

