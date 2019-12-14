TshisaLIVE

Nadia Nakai defends Faith Nketsi: Stop this hate train!

14 December 2019 - 16:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Nadia Nakai has called on trolls to stop bullying Faith Nketsi over her music career.
Nadia Nakai has called on trolls to stop bullying Faith Nketsi over her music career.
Image: Instagram/Nadia Nakai

While the jury is still out on whether Faith Nketsi has a future in hip-hop, Nadia Nakai has slammed those who have been trolling the reality star.

Faith has been hitting the Twitter trends list over the last few weeks after videos of her rehearsing and performing have gone viral.

After social media users dragged Faith, Nadia took to Twitter to ask for the hate towards Faith to stop.

"Y’all really need to stop this hate train on Faith. It’s her first project ... Allow her to grow, dammit! She’s just starting. Y’all can be so mean! Women are such an easy target for y’all on this app. Sick of it. Stop," she wrote.

Nadia said that she just wanted to see an end of women pulling each other down. "All I’m saying is women can be so quick to bring down other women, which really sucks. She’s trying something new. She will grow and get better. People need to relax," she wrote.

Nadia said she didn't like seeing anyone getting dragged. Slamming how "toxic" social media can often be, she said constructive criticism was good but what she was seeing with Faith was something more sinister.

"The good thing about starting low is the only way to go is up. Good things take time."

READ MORE:

Faith Nketsi causes a storm with new EP, 'Disrespectful'

'Eish, I literally can’t even hear a thing she’s saying...maybe there's still room for growth?!'
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Maphorisa labelled 'comedian of the year' after Faith Nketsi performance 'flop'

Eish, sis. It's a hard no from us
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

'I'm the best too!' - Nomuzi ditches beef and calls for unity

'You have to respect Black Coffee - the guy just commands that. He also inspires you to respect yourself. There is always this sense of unity around ...
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Basetsana Kumalo dragged for 'condescending' Zozibini Tunzi interview TshisaLIVE
  2. Rami Chuene's reaction to stage 6 load-shedding takes the cake- 'This is when ... TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Mzansi goes crazy after Kabza de Small buys his friend a Mini Cooper TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Somizi crushes on Miss Universe: 'Zozibini was undiluted' TshisaLIVE
  5. Bonang questioned Sho Madjozi’s rap credentials and sis came with slips TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk
X