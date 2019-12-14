Nadia Nakai defends Faith Nketsi: Stop this hate train!
While the jury is still out on whether Faith Nketsi has a future in hip-hop, Nadia Nakai has slammed those who have been trolling the reality star.
Faith has been hitting the Twitter trends list over the last few weeks after videos of her rehearsing and performing have gone viral.
After social media users dragged Faith, Nadia took to Twitter to ask for the hate towards Faith to stop.
"Y’all really need to stop this hate train on Faith. It’s her first project ... Allow her to grow, dammit! She’s just starting. Y’all can be so mean! Women are such an easy target for y’all on this app. Sick of it. Stop," she wrote.
Nadia said that she just wanted to see an end of women pulling each other down. "All I’m saying is women can be so quick to bring down other women, which really sucks. She’s trying something new. She will grow and get better. People need to relax," she wrote.
Nadia said she didn't like seeing anyone getting dragged. Slamming how "toxic" social media can often be, she said constructive criticism was good but what she was seeing with Faith was something more sinister.
"The good thing about starting low is the only way to go is up. Good things take time."
