'I'm the best too!' - Nomuzi ditches beef and calls for unity
Musician Nomuzi "Moozlie" Mabena has spoken up about the importance of unity in the music industry.
She will be on hosting duty at Black Coffee's Music is King concert next month, which will be held at the Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg on December 14 and the Kings Park outer fields in Durban on December 15.
“You have to respect Black Coffee - the guy just commands that. He also inspires you to respect yourself. There is always this sense of unity around him - it's an aura," she told TshisaLIVE.
"Everyone on the line-up gets along with each other and there is a sense of family. It's not about one big star, but about seeing the superstar in each other."
On the topic of respect, Nomuzi has been one of the leading voices calling for unity among women in SA hip-hop after Rouge took to Twitter earlier this month to declare herself the "best female rapper".
Nomuzi pointed out that when male rappers claim to be the best, no one bats an eyelid, but when females do the same thing, everyone talks.
“I think I'm the best too. It's just that some people are more vocal than others," she said.
"It's incredible that when a female rapper says she is the best, it sets off four days of intense conversation, but when a male rapper does it, everyone goes, 'Tell me something else'.
“It says a lot about the audience and the expectations of female rappers - more than it says about Rouge and me. We are clearly all good and comfortable. I don't understand why us being comfortable in our skins makes other people uncomfortable.”
Nomuzi joked that she wouldn't be one to pick a fight with Rouge, as she was relying on her friend to help her craft a diss track if someone else comes for her.
“I would never beef with Rouge. We have a deal that if I ever get into a beef, she will help me write the diss track, so I can't beef - or I will be cancelling that clause!”