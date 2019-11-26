'I'm the best too!' - Nomuzi ditches beef and calls for unity

Musician Nomuzi "Moozlie" Mabena has spoken up about the importance of unity in the music industry.

She will be on hosting duty at Black Coffee's Music is King concert next month, which will be held at the Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg on December 14 and the Kings Park outer fields in Durban on December 15.

“You have to respect Black Coffee - the guy just commands that. He also inspires you to respect yourself. There is always this sense of unity around him - it's an aura," she told TshisaLIVE.

"Everyone on the line-up gets along with each other and there is a sense of family. It's not about one big star, but about seeing the superstar in each other."

On the topic of respect, Nomuzi has been one of the leading voices calling for unity among women in SA hip-hop after Rouge took to Twitter earlier this month to declare herself the "best female rapper".