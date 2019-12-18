TshisaLIVE

Omuhle Gela gifts herself with a new ride

18 December 2019 - 14:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Omuhle Gela's garage just got hella more fancy.
Omuhle Gela's garage just got hella more fancy.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

While many of us will have to wait until next week to unwrap our presents of socks or body salts, Omuhle Gela has gifted herself an early Christmas and late birthday present — a new ride.

Sis flexed on all her social media followers on Tuesday when she posted a video on Instagram of her new car, with a pretty blue bow.

“A late birthday gift to me from me. God is good,” she wrote.

Omuhle was soon swarmed with congratulations from her industry friends, including Connie Ferguson, Blue Mbombo, Samkelo Ndlovu, Ayanda Thabethe, Zola Nombona, Buhle Samuels and Moneoa.

Omuhle is all about spoiling herself and earlier this year told haters to put some respect on her name before accusing her of having a blesser.

She said she worked hard for her money and had two paying jobs.

MORE

Omuhle Gela hits back at ‘blesser’ claims: I have a degree and two paying jobs

Sis is working hard for her guap, so she wants to enjoy it without interrogations
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Omuhle Gela tells fans that becoming a DJ doesn't make her 'confused'

It's between A and B, so C yourself out.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Here's why Omuhle Gela will not bless a fan with a weave

Omuhle Gela isn't about to drop coins for your weaves.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Omuhle Gela: People on social media are not your friends

Over the past five years actress, Omuhle Gela has cemented a place for herself in the industry, but she's also learnt important lessons on how to ...
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Connie Ferguson's TikTok dance moves are on steroids TshisaLIVE
  2. LISTEN | Zozibini Tunzi speaks to Trevor Noah about racism, gender-based ... TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | Black Coffee apologises to fans after weather wreaks havoc at Music is ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Zodwa on heartbreak to finding love ... again! TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Somizi's predictions that Zozibini would win Miss Universe were spot on TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk
X