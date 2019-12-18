Omuhle Gela gifts herself with a new ride
While many of us will have to wait until next week to unwrap our presents of socks or body salts, Omuhle Gela has gifted herself an early Christmas and late birthday present — a new ride.
Sis flexed on all her social media followers on Tuesday when she posted a video on Instagram of her new car, with a pretty blue bow.
“A late birthday gift to me from me. God is good,” she wrote.
Omuhle was soon swarmed with congratulations from her industry friends, including Connie Ferguson, Blue Mbombo, Samkelo Ndlovu, Ayanda Thabethe, Zola Nombona, Buhle Samuels and Moneoa.
Omuhle is all about spoiling herself and earlier this year told haters to put some respect on her name before accusing her of having a blesser.
She said she worked hard for her money and had two paying jobs.
Its so difficult to be a black woman in SA, I can’t even buy myself a bag without been asked ‘who got it for you’ , I can’t even take pics at the beach on a girls/family trip without the SAME Q, as if I don’t have a degree, and two PAYING jobs. 😓— Omuhle Makaziwe Gela (@Omuhle_Gela) May 22, 2019