Inside Jub Jub's massive return to showbiz

20 December 2019 - 07:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Jub Jub's comeback was initially received with mixed emotions.
When ex-convict and rapper Jub Jub was cast to host Moja Love's Cheaters type-reality show, Uyajola in May...the news was received with mixed reactions. 

Some critics were totally against Jub Jub seemingly being welcomed back into showbiz with open arms, considering that he and co-accused Themba Tshabalala crashed into and killed four high school pupils and seriously injured three others on March 8, 2010. This while they were drunk, high and drag racing in a residential area.

In 2014 Jub Jub and Themba's murder convictions were overturned to culpable homicide, which resulted in a reduction of their sentences to 10 years (of which two years were suspended). 

This resulted in Jub Jub being released on parole in January 2017.  

And, he hit the ground running by releasing new music and being cast to host Moja Love's reality show Uthando Noxolo. 

But it was Uyajola that catapulted Jub Jub back into the spotlight. Since the show's debut Jub Jub's named topped the Twitter trends list and just like that he was back to being in the "popular" category. 

During one episode in June when Jub Jub was a "no-show", fans bagged for him to come back. 

During an exclusive interview with TshisaLIVE shortly after being released on parole in 2017, Jub Jub spoke about the importance of forgiveness. 

"The most important thing is forgiveness, it comes from God. So I forgave myself and God forgave me… It really doesn’t matter what anybody else thinks because that gave me the energy and the ability to move on," Jub Jub said.

And, judging by the hype around Uyajola which came under fire several times for its controversial content...Jub Jub managed to gain forgiveness from thousands of South Africans. 

In October the show announced that it would be taking a break and Jub Jub defended it, opening up about his past mistakes. 

Let's not forget the track Jub Jub released with Dr Malinga in July which adds to his

Love him or hate him - but there's no denying that Jub Jub made a mega 2019 comeback!

