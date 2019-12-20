Inside Jub Jub's massive return to showbiz

When ex-convict and rapper Jub Jub was cast to host Moja Love's Cheaters type-reality show, Uyajola in May...the news was received with mixed reactions.

Some critics were totally against Jub Jub seemingly being welcomed back into showbiz with open arms, considering that he and co-accused Themba Tshabalala crashed into and killed four high school pupils and seriously injured three others on March 8, 2010. This while they were drunk, high and drag racing in a residential area.

In 2014 Jub Jub and Themba's murder convictions were overturned to culpable homicide, which resulted in a reduction of their sentences to 10 years (of which two years were suspended).

This resulted in Jub Jub being released on parole in January 2017.

And, he hit the ground running by releasing new music and being cast to host Moja Love's reality show Uthando Noxolo.

But it was Uyajola that catapulted Jub Jub back into the spotlight. Since the show's debut Jub Jub's named topped the Twitter trends list and just like that he was back to being in the "popular" category.

During one episode in June when Jub Jub was a "no-show", fans bagged for him to come back.