Cassper claps back at hater who said #OneNightWithSjava was better than ALL his Fill-Ups

'Just enjoy Sjava’s show and leave me out of it, bro'

23 December 2019 - 14:00 By Masego Seemela
Cassper Nyovest says he is going to give his fans what they want in 2020.
Cassper Nyovest says he is going to give his fans what they want in 2020.
Image: Twitter/Cassper Nyovest

Rapper Cassper Nyovest clapped back at a hater who said #OneNightWithSjava was more “lit” than ALL his Fill-Up shows.

It's been more than a week since Cassper hosted #FillUpRoyalBafokeng in Rustenburg, North West. Tongues wagged at how “proper” his homecoming concert was, but it seems that no matter what the rapper does, he's going to get hate.  

On Saturday evening, SABC 1 took fans back to #OneNightWithSjava. The concert, which took place in October at the Sun Arena in Tshwane, left them in their feels and in awe of Sjava's musical ability.

Though his show drew more positive vibes from people on social media, a tweep took jabs at Cassper, saying his Fill-Up concerts didn't come close to Sjava's One Night show.

Abuti Fill-Up didn't take it lying down and clapped back at the tweep, telling him to enjoy Sjava's show and leave him out of it.

Though shade was thrown his way, Cassper is in high spirits and living the life.

On the new year, he said: “2020 I am going to give the people what they want. Everything that they want!”

