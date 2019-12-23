TshisaLIVE

Mzansi reacts to Bonang wanting to start a record label

'Mega Sparkle' has a nice ring to it ...

23 December 2019 - 10:26 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Bonang wants to start a record label.
Image: Instagram/Bonang Matheba

SA rappers and many on social media  have reacted to the news that media personality and businesswoman Bonang Matheba wants to open a record label.

Bonang took to social media over the weekend to share her new business idea after hinting that in her next life she would love to work in artists and repertoire (A & R). 

However, she laughed about it saying her friends didn’t see the possibility in it.

Taking to Twitter, rapper Cassper Nyovest did not miss an opportunity to share the reality of what it's like to run a label and dealing with artists.

“You don't want that stress,” he added.

Rappers Gigi Lamayne and Priddy Ugly also shared their opinions, saying it was a good idea.

Fufa hitmaker Lamayne said having another woman in a position of power in the music industry would be great thing.

“Things just aren’t fair on the streets. Would be great to see more women at it actually.”

Priddy Ugly chimed in saying: “Let's go”.

Here is a snapshot of what tweeps also said about Bonang's idea.

