Fans call for Bonang to host next year's Miss Universe
"Put Bonang in one of these dresses when she hosts Miss Universe 2020 [Steve needs to give up that tender"
Mzansi is calling for Steve Harvey to give up hosting Miss Universe and hand it over to their fave Bonang Matheba.
The media personality and businesswoman who has in the past successfully hosted beauty pageants such as Miss SA was called forward by fans who believed that moghel deserved to take her hosting skills to the international stage.
Bonang made it on the trends list after a tweep mentioned that your girl B would look good in designer gowns, that were shared on Twitter, while hosts the next Miss Universe.
Solidifying his point, the tweep said, “Put Bonang in one of these when she hosts Miss Universe 2020 [Steve needs to give up that tender].”
Thank you so much for this. And everyone in this thread! 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭🙏🏽❤️ I feel sooooo loved.— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) December 21, 2019
Feeling the love from her fans, Queen B thanked the tweep for his suggestion that she should host Miss Universe.
Another tweep went as far as kneeling down for prayer telling Bonang that the four gowns were her “attire” for when she hosts the beauty pageant.
@bonang_m girl, Here's your miss Universe attire. 2020. As I kneel down and pray.— Mr TG Pete-Mdluli (@TABRAT21) December 22, 2019
For clarity on why Bonang's fans were making a big deal about her hosting Miss Universe, a tweep shared gorgeous snaps that proved that they were not losing the plot and were on the right track with their suggestion.
Just to clarify, this bonang , @bonang_m , Bonang Dorothy Moghel Matheba@MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/UZnM9oImYc— Thato Immaculate Mokoena (@callherthato) December 21, 2019
Here are more reactions on Bonang hosting Miss Universe:
what i wanna see on @bonang_m when she hosts miss universe in 2020. https://t.co/ZY5wJqEU1t— a spiritual encounter. (@hloniKHALO) December 21, 2019
Bonang needs to get that Miss Universe tender. I can’t think of a more fitting host, genuinely— Nompumelelo (@PumzCantDeal) December 21, 2019
I can see @bonang_m looking stunning in these while announcing that I Putuma Balintulo is the new @MissUniverse 2021🥰. @zozitunzi .. https://t.co/4hyNhwI5XL— Puttuma (@puttybee) December 21, 2019
I dreamt @bonang_m hosting Miss Universe ❤️🌸— Thobani Mlawu (@thobanimlawu) December 21, 2019
It’s about time, Queen!#MissUniverse2019
I can't wait for the day @bonang_m hosts Miss Universe. I know she will kill it #MissUniverse2019— Buhle Thabethe (@Buhle_T) December 15, 2019