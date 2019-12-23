Fans call for Bonang to host next year's Miss Universe

Mzansi is calling for Steve Harvey to give up hosting Miss Universe and hand it over to their fave Bonang Matheba.

The media personality and businesswoman who has in the past successfully hosted beauty pageants such as Miss SA was called forward by fans who believed that moghel deserved to take her hosting skills to the international stage.

Bonang made it on the trends list after a tweep mentioned that your girl B would look good in designer gowns, that were shared on Twitter, while hosts the next Miss Universe.

Solidifying his point, the tweep said, “Put Bonang in one of these when she hosts Miss Universe 2020 [Steve needs to give up that tender].”