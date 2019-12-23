The year that Zahara 'beat the bottle'

Musician Zahara reached a personal milestone this year after embarking on a journey of sobriety.

The star told TshisaLIVE in April that she felt like she was stuck in a black hole where she would turn to alcohol to help her find happiness, but after prayer and support she did not touch alcohol.

She claimed her problems came after certain people in the industry allegedly took advantage of her.

“It was not a nice place to be in. I was frustrated and so I drank a little to find happiness. It wasn't that I needed it or that I was addicted. But I got to a point where one night I finished a whole bottle of wine by myself. I knew then that I needed to speak to someone and deal with this.

“I don’t want to be part of the statistics of those who kill themselves. People need to know that we are struggling and that sometimes we aren't okay. Sometimes you have to ask for help. I was scared of talking about it at first but I am not any more.”

She said she felt relief after going home to be with her mother and sisters, who fasted and prayed for her.

“It really helped. I was able to get clarity and now I am sober since October. I haven't touched alcohol since and I don't miss it because I don't think it was a problem for me before.”

She also slammed rumours that she was a drunk.

“I want to show people that those stories weren't true and that there was never a problem.”