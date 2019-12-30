TshisaLIVE

Mzansi reacts to Lady Kaygee's comments on 'dating a man for a living'

'I save all the extra money and buy something no-one can take from me' ...

30 December 2019 - 11:12 By Masego Seemela
Lady Kaygee is not bothered about negative comments about her getting a girlfriend allowance.
Lady Kaygee is not bothered about negative comments about her getting a girlfriend allowance.
Image: Lady Kaygee/ Instagram

Socialite Lady Kaygee caused a social media storm after she unapologetically revealed that she gets a girlfriend allowance and “dates a man for a living”.  

Kaygee spoke about where she gets her coins and lavish lifestyle from during a Q&A session on Instagram Live.

When asked what she did for a living, Kaygee simply answered that she dated a man for a living.

“I date a man for a living. I know it sounds shallow but it's a lot of work.”

When another fan asked her for tips on how to make money as a young woman who's working, Kaygee made it clear that she had no clue because she didn't have a job herself.

Even though she doesn't have a job, Kagyee said she saves all the extra money she gets from her man and tries to buy things that no-one could ever take away from her. “Things that don't depreciate that I can fall back on if things don't work out.”

She added that she was overwhelmed by all the questions and understood why some women lied about owning their own businesses.

“Imagine a young girl telling you that you inspire her and all you did was to just date a rich man ... my life story is too shallow for these Insta streets. I don't wanna start lying that I own businesses so that you call me your role model.”  

Kaygee's comments quickly landed her on the Twitter trends list and tweeps weighed in on the debate.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

The year social media influencers cemented their place & scored those bags

Mihlali, Lasizwe and Faith Nketsi are leading the way for influencers.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Nadia Nakai defends Faith Nketsi: Stop this hate train!

While the jury is still out on whether Faith Nketsi has a future in hip-hop, Nadia Nakai has slammed those who have been trolling the reality star.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Faith Nketsi claps back at music haters: I use the negativity to fuel me

Listen up! Faith has something to tell all you haters.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Sho Madjozi booked off after sibling's passing TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | Inside The Fergusons' vacay in Dubai TshisaLIVE
  3. Fans finally admit that DJ Maphorisa is the greatest producer in SA TshisaLIVE
  4. Emtee reflects on being homeless and without a car TshisaLIVE
  5. 9 spicy clapbacks Bonang served this year TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Live stream captures deadly Texas church shooting
Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage
X