Mzansi reacts to Lady Kaygee's comments on 'dating a man for a living'
'I save all the extra money and buy something no-one can take from me' ...
Socialite Lady Kaygee caused a social media storm after she unapologetically revealed that she gets a girlfriend allowance and “dates a man for a living”.
Kaygee spoke about where she gets her coins and lavish lifestyle from during a Q&A session on Instagram Live.
When asked what she did for a living, Kaygee simply answered that she dated a man for a living.
“I date a man for a living. I know it sounds shallow but it's a lot of work.”
When another fan asked her for tips on how to make money as a young woman who's working, Kaygee made it clear that she had no clue because she didn't have a job herself.
Even though she doesn't have a job, Kagyee said she saves all the extra money she gets from her man and tries to buy things that no-one could ever take away from her. “Things that don't depreciate that I can fall back on if things don't work out.”
She added that she was overwhelmed by all the questions and understood why some women lied about owning their own businesses.
“Imagine a young girl telling you that you inspire her and all you did was to just date a rich man ... my life story is too shallow for these Insta streets. I don't wanna start lying that I own businesses so that you call me your role model.”
Kaygee's comments quickly landed her on the Twitter trends list and tweeps weighed in on the debate.
Sbwl your career Lady kaygee 😫😫 pic.twitter.com/18ec8x4LOO— 4th January🎉🎁👑🇿🇦 (@THAT_mavee) December 30, 2019
I act like I'm ok but deep down I want the same career as Lady Kaygee. I'm tired of working 2 jobs and sh*t— Bongi Mngomezulu (@Bongymngomezulu) December 30, 2019
Lady Kaygee is properly one of the nicest and most humble slay queens I ever met. I mean, she even says “thank you” when you done with her. I helped her while she was looking for an iPhone a couple years ago when I worked at iStore. When I was done, she said “thank you” and left.— Senior Counsel (@AdvTshivhulaSC) December 30, 2019
Thina abanye we are pretty but we don't have pretty privilege ya bo Lady Kaygee, so we are forced to study hard and work hard to make it in this life. pic.twitter.com/qOR4d3FA5b— Lethabo ♥️ (@Neo_Bosega) December 30, 2019
I'm not a saint to judge how Lady Kaygee makes her paper.. instead I'd rather hustle hard and spoil my daughter rotten so she doesn't have to rely on any man for sustenance pic.twitter.com/a083I6lrw3— Neo Genaro Lyfe🇿🇦🇱🇸🇺🇬🇰🇪 (@Genaro_051) December 30, 2019
Let’s be truthful.— Naledi 💕 (@NalediMOfficial) December 27, 2019
Lady Kaygee is living her best unbothered life.
I am still lost on how everyone is seeing lady kaygee as "leadership". If we are setting our standard of leadership based on how much money a woman can make on dating different men for a living &how many likes a woman can get for the face/body challenge, then we are a lost nation— Vutomi Joy Chauke (@vutomijc) December 30, 2019