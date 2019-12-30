TshisaLIVE

Sarah Langa gets spicy about fake designer shoes

30 December 2019 - 11:30 By Kyle Zeeman
Sarah Langa has been criticised for her post.
Image: Instagram/Sarah Langa Mackay

Sarah Langa ruffled more than a few feathers when she showed off her Amina Muaddi designer heels and schooled followers about wearing fakes. 

Sis posted the snap on Instagram to show her fans what “the real ones” look like.

Some applauded Sarah for educating those who shop at Small Street, but others dragged her for being unnecessary and said she was bragging.

Terry Pheto, Boity, Linda Mtoba, Tshepi Vundla and Bonang all commented on the post.

The real ones. @aminamuaddiofficial

Even an account in socialite Buhle Mkhize's name weighed in, telling Sarah she shouldn't have posted something to “ridicule” others.

“Wow awulwi mntakamah but uyalwa. I’ve never and will never buy or wear anything fake but we shouldn’t do this. A lot of our fellow South Africans wear these and some of them come from backgrounds that don’t even allow the opportunity to know there’s a real version.”

She suggested Sarah be more humble.

“I’m fellow team rich husband before kuthiwe nginomona. Every girl who owns these shoes will likely feel ridiculed wearing them after today. Let’s stay humble on top. I’d followed cause you are beautiful, stylish and love travel as much as I do. And yes I’ve written a whole novel at a risk of being barked at, anginendaba.”

Image: Buhle Mkhize Instagram

But sis didn't take the hate lying down, saying she was simply sharing wisdom with people. 

Responding to a follower who called her a gold digger and said just because she had married a wealthy man didn’t make her better than the rest, Sarah said: “Why are you so mad? I said nothing offensive, I’m just showing you how the real ones look.”

Image: Sarah Langa's Instagram
Image: Sarah Langa's Instagram

