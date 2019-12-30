SNAPS | Itumeleng Khune and Sphelele Makhunga step out at George Lebese’s wedding

Mzansi's favourite couple, Itumeleng Khune and his expectant wife, Sphelele Makhunga, were among guests at his friend and fellow soccer star Goerge Lebese’s star-studded wedding.

George, a former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder, wed his bae, Melba Nkosi, in a beautiful traditional ceremony in Tshwane at the weekend.

Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs footballer Itumeleng was among other football A-listers, including George Maluleke, Lehlohonolo Majoro and Lebogang Manyama, who attended their friend's wedding.

Capturing the glorious moment, Itumeleng shared a cute snap on social media of the married couple, his bae and other friends, captioning it “Married couples”.