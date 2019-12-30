TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Itumeleng Khune and Sphelele Makhunga step out at George Lebese’s wedding

30 December 2019 - 12:14 By Masego Seemela
Itumeleng Khune and his expectant wife, Sphelele Makhunga.
Itumeleng Khune and his expectant wife, Sphelele Makhunga.
Image: Itumeleng Khune/ Instagram

Mzansi's favourite couple, Itumeleng Khune and his expectant wife, Sphelele Makhunga, were among guests at his friend and fellow soccer star Goerge Lebese’s star-studded wedding.

George, a former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder, wed his bae, Melba Nkosi, in a beautiful traditional ceremony in Tshwane at the weekend.

Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs footballer Itumeleng was among other football A-listers, including George Maluleke, Lehlohonolo Majoro and Lebogang Manyama, who attended their friend's wedding.

Capturing the glorious moment, Itumeleng shared a cute snap on social media of the married couple, his bae and other friends, captioning it “Married couples”.

Itu congratulated his friend and said he was proud of George for taking such a major step. 

The soccer star also shared a snap of himself and his wife in their matching outfits.

The couple, who have been dating for several months, had social media in a frenzy in November when Sphelele posted a picture of her dressed in Makoti attire.

The father-to-be shared another picture of her, captioning it, “Mrs K”. It was a snap of Itu holding Sphelele's stomach. It went viral, sparking pregnancy rumours.

MORE

Itu Khune branches out for brunch with his sister and gets dragged

Itu was out for a meal with his sister on Monday when he posted a snap of them living their best lives
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

From new bae to married with a child? 7 snaps of Itu Khune and Sphelele

As fans look forward to a white wedding, or at least snaps from their lobola negotiations, we take a look at some of their cutest moments
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Here's who added to their brood this year

These celebrity pregnancies had us in our feels!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Sho Madjozi booked off after sibling's passing TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | Inside The Fergusons' vacay in Dubai TshisaLIVE
  3. Fans finally admit that DJ Maphorisa is the greatest producer in SA TshisaLIVE
  4. Emtee reflects on being homeless and without a car TshisaLIVE
  5. 9 spicy clapbacks Bonang served this year TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Live stream captures deadly Texas church shooting
Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage
X