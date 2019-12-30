SNAPS | Itumeleng Khune and Sphelele Makhunga step out at George Lebese’s wedding
Mzansi's favourite couple, Itumeleng Khune and his expectant wife, Sphelele Makhunga, were among guests at his friend and fellow soccer star Goerge Lebese’s star-studded wedding.
George, a former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder, wed his bae, Melba Nkosi, in a beautiful traditional ceremony in Tshwane at the weekend.
Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs footballer Itumeleng was among other football A-listers, including George Maluleke, Lehlohonolo Majoro and Lebogang Manyama, who attended their friend's wedding.
Capturing the glorious moment, Itumeleng shared a cute snap on social media of the married couple, his bae and other friends, captioning it “Married couples”.
Itu congratulated his friend and said he was proud of George for taking such a major step.
Congratulations Brother 🙌🏼 Proud of you 🥂🍾 @GeorgeLebese Dressed by @gvllvnt 👌 pic.twitter.com/TM3eOtzOrx— IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) December 29, 2019
The soccer star also shared a snap of himself and his wife in their matching outfits.
The couple, who have been dating for several months, had social media in a frenzy in November when Sphelele posted a picture of her dressed in Makoti attire.
The father-to-be shared another picture of her, captioning it, “Mrs K”. It was a snap of Itu holding Sphelele's stomach. It went viral, sparking pregnancy rumours.
Mr&Mrs Khune— IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) December 28, 2019
The parents#GeorgewedsMel💍🥂🍾 pic.twitter.com/jzjqarSFMX