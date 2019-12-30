Sho Madjozi on her sister's death: 'Rest easy sweet girl'
Sho Madjozi is heartbroken after the death of her little sister, Makhananï Maganye.
Makhananï died in a car accident on December 17 and was laid to rest on December 22.
Sho has been booked off from all her performances for the festive season to allow her time to grieve.
On Twitter on Sunday, the singer shared a lengthy thread about her pain.
“I’ve had the most incredible year. But I don’t want to only share the wins and the successes with you guys, right now I’m experiencing the worst possible hurt.”
Sho said her sister lived with her and her cousin in Johannesburg, and had just completed a make-up course.
The musician reflected on how she chose the name Nyeleti, which means “star”, when Makhananï was born.
After hearing about her death, Sho said she put everything on hold.
“When I heard the news I wanted to stop doing everything (and I did). So much of what I do is to give her and mama a better life. So I didn’t see the point in carrying on.”
The John Cena hitmaker said after the funeral she thought she would never come out of the hole she was in.
But the next day, when her manager showed her that she was trending on Twitter and showed her pictures of girls she had inspired, she felt grateful.
“No-one will ever know how much that meant to me. Later I sat and went through all of the pictures by myself. Each one was like a star appearing on an impossibly dark night.”
Sho said the love she received on social media made her realise how many young girls she inspired in SA.
“One girl posted herself with Sho Madjozi braids and her captions was, 'You’ve gained a little sister'. I ugly cried.”
Sho said she appreciated the support from fans in her time of need.
“I am incredibly sad about all the things I won’t be able to do with my sister. I am heartbroken for my mother in particular.
“But I’m grateful for the love you guys showed me without even knowing how much I needed it.”
Rest easy sweet girl. Thanks for spending a bit of time with us 😔 pic.twitter.com/wNJZniCkcg— #JohnCena (@ShoMadjozi) December 29, 2019